'Hacks' Sets Season 2 Return With Release Date And Teaser Trailer

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in the second season of HBO Max's "Hacks." HBO Max

It’s time to hit the road with Deborah Vance in the first look at the new season of “Hacks.”

HBO Max has set a release date for the second season of the Emmy-winning comedy, which will return on the streaming service May 12 with two episodes. The eight-episode season will continue to roll out two new episodes weekly until June 2.

“The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act, according to the official logline.

In the short teaser trailer for the new season released on Thursday, the comedic odd couple continues to test the limits of their partnership as they encounter the challenges of bridging a generational gap.

In between flashes of the duo sharing drinks, laughs and what looks like a dumpster-diving escapade, the sharp-tongued Las Vegas diva is seen pelting her protégé with objects in a fit of rage. Perhaps Deborah caught wind of the revenge-fueled email a disgruntled Ava sent to TV producers in the season finale filled with horror stories about her.

Along with Smart and Einbinder, cast members Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo will all return for the new season.

“Hacks” has also added a handful of notable recurring guest stars, including Laurie Metcalf (“The Dropout”), Martha Kelly (“Baskets”), Ming-Na Wen (“The Book of Boba Fett”) and Susie Essman (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”). Legendary real-life comedian Margaret Cho and former ’90s heartthrob Devon Sawa will also make an appearance this season.

The breakout series became an unexpected awards season power player with a whopping 15 Emmy nominations — the most among comedies after Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” Smart took home her first win in 13 years for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, while the show also won Emmys for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series.

“I read [the script] and said I have to do this, it checked off every box I was hoping for,” Smart said during her acceptance speech, before giving a shout to her co-star Einbinder. “I could not have asked for [a better] person to bounce everything off of every day. I mean she’s a natural, she’s a precious human being, she’s incredible and every day we got to work is a joy and the words we get to say are a joy.”