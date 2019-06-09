'Hadestown' Is Big Winner At 2019 Tony Awards With 8 Trophies

Broadway’s “Hadestown” was named the 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, dominating a ceremony with few surprises.

Anaïs Mitchell’s jazz and blues-inflected “folk opera” beat out competitors like “The Prom” and “Tootsie” for the top prize Sunday night, bringing its total tally to eight trophies.

“If ‘Hadestown’ stands for anything, it’s that change is possible,” producer Mara Isaacs told the crowd while accepting the award. “In dark times, spring will come again.”

The victories came as little surprise to Broadway fans, as “Hadestown” went into the ceremony as the year’s most Tony-nominated show with 14 nominations.

Director Rachel Chavkin, beloved by audiences for bringing “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” to Broadway in 2016, nabbed a Tony Award earlier in the evening for directing the musical. She was the only woman nominated as a director of any show this season, and the fourth woman ever to win a Tony for directing a musical.

The show’s other big wins included Andre De Shields for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Mitchell for Best Original Score.

Based on Mitchell’s 2010 concept album, “Hadestown” transplants the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice into a post-apocalyptic, Great Depression-inspired setting. The show debuted off-Broadway in 2016, followed by stagings in Edmonton and London in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The Broadway production opened to rave reviews at New York’s Walter Kerr Theatre in April.