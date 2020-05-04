'The Mountain' From 'Game Of Thrones' Breaks Insane Deadlift Record

The strongest man in Westeros is now the strongest deadlifter ever.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on “Game of Thrones,” hoisted 1,104.52 pounds (501 kilograms) in the deadlift on Saturday to break the world record, the BBC reported.

Bjornsson, 31, let out a roar at his gym in Iceland after completing the lift.

“What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life,” the 6-foot-9, 425-pound actor and weightlifter wrote on Instagram.

He broke Eddie Hall’s 2016 mark of 500 kilograms (1102.31 pounds).

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” Bjornsson told ESPN, which aired the successful attempt live. “I’m happy with this.”

Bjornsson won the 2018 Word’s Strongest Man event and has finished in the top three multiple times, according to the sports network.