'Hail Satan!' Devilishly Weird Clip Unexpectedly Cuts Into TV News Segment

Could it be... SATAN???

Australian TV viewers got a brief glimpse into a hellish ritual this week when a news broadcast suddenly cut to a ﻿satanic ceremony.

The network was doing a segment on police dogs, with the usual video footage of various bureaucrats. 

Toward the end, however, the segment cut to two seconds of footage of a ritual that involved the words “hail Satan,” as posted online by ABC’s Media Watch: 

Broadcaster Yvonne Yong managed to keep a straight face after emerging from the video mixup. After a brief pause, she moved right onto the next story. 

It’s not clear how Satan got spliced into the footage. 

