Hailey Baldwin Has A Kendall Jenner Inferiority Complex And, Um, Same

Posing for a photo with Kendall Jenner is such a daunting and confidence-eroding prospect that even a sip of ice-cold Pepsi ― no, we will never forget ― could quell our insecurities.

And it looks like the world’s leading Belieber, Hailey Baldwin, shares this universal struggle, revealing that even she feels inadequate next to Jenner and her long-legged model friends

Speaking with Vogue Australia for the magazine’s October cover story, Baldwin explained how she learned to, well, belieb, in herself. She also dropped a few secrets about her “hard” marriage to Justin Bieber, a year after the two secretly tied the knot.

Baldwin, who’s been intersecting with members of the KarJenner coven for some time now, has been journeying on her own path to self-acceptance, much like her pop star husband, and talked about how she often feels “inferior” to her modeling contemporaries.

“My burn in the modelling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be okay with that,” she explained. “I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends.”

Vogue

“Look at Kendall [Jenner] and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid] … they’re all tall and doing every runway,” Baldwin continued, noting that casting directors never believed she’d be a “real model” because of her height.

Baldwin said she eventually “found my own lane,” which she described as more commercial than the Jenners and Hadids of the world.

“You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I’ve done a good job with that,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it.”

Baldwin, 22, also touched on comments she made previously about difficulties in her marriage, and revealed what makes the couple’s relationship work, even when the world is rooting for their downfall.

“Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” she told the magazine, explaining that she and Bieber encountered “a lot of new things” as a couple that initially strained their relationship.

“I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time,” she said. “We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

“Compromise” the way Baldwin sees it, is the trick to a healthy marriage, which she said is at its strongest when the two are out of the public eye and living together privately in Bieber’s native Canada.

“Now it’s easier because we’ve found a rhythm,” she said. “We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

Bieber recently opened up about his mental health struggles stemming from early childhood fame in an Instagram essay, revealing that he had abused “heavy drugs” and was “disrespectful to women”

“I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world,” Bieber wrote. But married life, wrote Bieber, helped him through these dark times, teaching him “commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

Read Baldwin’s full interview at Vogue Australia.