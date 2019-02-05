Hailey Baldwin was destined to be in the spotlight.
The model, now 22, has been making red carpet appearances with her famous dad, Stephen Baldwin, since she was just a kid with blunt bangs and a bob. At the age of 5, she started dancing and according to Z100, took lessons with the American Ballet Company every summer until a foot injury kept her from continuing.
These days, we know her as an influencer and model who also happens to be married to Justin Bieber. (The two not-so-secretly wed in 2018.) She’s walked runways for luxury labels like Versace and Jeremy Scott, appeared on countless red carpets, been on multiple Vogue covers, and even has a few TV hosting gigs on her resume.
And she’s done it all with style.
Over the years, Baldwin’s style has matured with her. She’s gone from being a super cute kid to a bona fide model who isn’t afraid to make a statement on the red carpet. She’s also become a master of casual cool, opting for baggy sweats, sportswear and oversized coats when she’s out and about with the Biebs. (Fun note: the two first met in 2009, and it was very wholesome.)
Below, check out the model and “Drop The Mic” co-host’s style evolution:
2000
Stephen Baldwin, wife Kennya, and daughters Alaia and Hailey (far right) attend "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas" Universal City premiere on April 15 at Cineplex Odeon Universal City Cinemas in California.
2004
Stephen, Alaia and Hailey Baldwin (left) during Dreamworks screening of "Shrek 2" at Beekman Theater in New York City.
2004
Stephen Baldwin takes daughters Alaia and Hailey (left) to a screening of "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" at the Loews Cineplex Lincoln Square.
2008
Hailey, Stephen and Alaia Baldwin attend the "Into the Light" exhibition opening at Helen Mills Event Space on Nov. 20, in New York City.
2009
Stephen and Hailey Baldwin and Rebecca St. James at the 17th Annual Movieguide Faith And Values Awards Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Feb. 11, in Beverly Hills.
2010
Stephen and Hailey arrive at the 2010 ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 14, in Los Angeles.
2011
Hailey, Justin Bieber and Stephen at the New York City premiere of "Never Say Never" at Regal E-Walk 13 in Times Square, New York City.
2011
Stephen and Hailey arrive at the Warner Music Group's 2011 Post-Grammy event celebration at Soho House on Feb. 13, 2011, in West Hollywood.
2011
The model attends an event at Vida Shoes on Aug. 3, in New York City.
2011
Hailey appears during a fashion show for Pastry Shoes at the Fashion Show mall Aug. 22, in Las Vegas.
2011
Alaia, Stephen and Hailey Baldwin attend the "Monte Carlo" screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on June 23, in New York City.
2013
Hailey attends Columbia Pictures and Mercedes-Benz Present the US Red Carpet Premiere of "After Earth" at Ziegfeld Theatre on May 29, in New York City.
2013
Hailey and Stephen attend the New York premiere of "One Direction: This Is Us" at the Ziegfeld Theater on Aug. 26, in New York City.
2013
Hailey and Alaia Baldwin attend Armani's One Night Only event in New York on Oct. 24, in New York City.
2014
The influencer attends the Brian Lichtenberg fashion show at The Hub at The Hudson Hotel on Feb. 9 in New York City.
2014
Hailey attends the "Noah" premiere at Ziegfeld Theatre on March 26 in New York City.
2014
Hailey is seen on May 5 in New York City.
2014
The model attends "The Fault In Our Stars" premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on June 2 in New York City.
2014
Kylie Jenner and Hailey are seen on Aug. 28 in New York City.
2014
Hailey attends The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on Sept. 5, in New York City.
2014
Hailey arrives to the Harper's Bazaar Celebrates ICONS by Carine Rotifeld party at The Plaza Hotel on Sept. 5 in New York City.
2014
Hailey and model Gigi Hadid attend the Angel Ball 2014 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 20 in New York City.
2014
Hailey and model Bella Hadid attend Sportmax and Teen Vogue Celebrate The fall/winter 2014 Collection at Sportmax on Oct. 28, in New York City.
2014
Hailey attends the Topshop and Topman New York City flagship opening dinner at at Grand Central Terminal on Nov. 4, in New York City.
2015
Hailey attends the 2015 amfAR New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Feb. 11.
2015
The model attends the Fendi New York flagship store opening on Feb. 13.
2015
The Instagram star attends The Orchard's "Dior & I" screening at Paris Theater in New York, April 7.
2015
Hailey attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, in New York City.
2015
The model attends amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented by Bold Films and Harry Winston at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, in Cap d'Antibes, France.
2015
Hailey attends The Revolve Hamptons House on July 25, in Sagaponack, New York.
2015
Hailey attends the "Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation" New York Premiere at Duffy Square in Times Square on July 27, in New York City.
2015
The model is seen in the Garment District on Sept. 13, in New York City.
2015
Hailey attends the 2015 Harper's Bazaar Icons event at The Plaza Hotel on Sept. 16, in New York City.
2015
Hailey attends DKNY Women's spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
2015
Hailey arrives at Vogue 95th Anniversary Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2015, in Paris.
2015
Hailey attends the MTV EMA's 2015 at Mediolanum Forum on Oct. 25 in Milan.
2015
The model arrives at the 7th Annual Night Of Generosity'Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 6, 2015 in Beverly Hills.
2016
Hailey attends the New Era Super Bowl party at The Battery on Feb. 6 in San Francisco.
2016
Hailey attends the 24th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party on Feb. 28, in West Hollywood.
2016
The model attends the Red Obsession party to celebrate L'Oreal Paris's partnership with Paris Fashion Week on March 8, in Paris, France.
2016
Hailey attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, in New York City.
2016
Hailey arrives at the 2016 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 19, in Toronto.
2016
Hailey poses in the press room at the 2016 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 19, 2016, in Toronto.
2016
The social media star attends the Guess Dare + Double Dare fragrance launch at Ysabel on July 27, in West Hollywood.
2016
Hailey attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City.
2016
Hailey attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'Icons by Carine Roitfeld' presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on Sept. 9, in New York City.
2016
Hailey arrives to the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2016, in New York City.
2016
Hailey attends 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Nov. 7 in New York City.
2017
Hailey attends The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's Heaven -- Celebrating the 10th Anniversary at Red Studios on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.
2017
Hailey is seen in the streets of Paris before the Elie Saab fashion show on March 4 in Paris.
2017
Hailey arrives at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel on April 2 in West Hollywood.
2017
The model arrives at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1 in New York City.
2017
Hailey attends the De Grisogono "Love On The Rocks" party during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23 in Cap d'Antibes.
2017
Hailey arrives at the 2017 amfAR Gala during Cannes at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25 in Cap d'Antibes.
2017
Hailey arrives at The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party at Hollywood Palladium on June 24 in Los Angeles.
2018
Hailey attends the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
2018
Hailey attends the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12 in Cannes, France.
2018
Hailey attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20 in Las Vegas.
2018
Bieber and Hailey seen on the streets of Manhattan on July 5 in New York City.
2018
The couple are seen in Brooklyn on July 12 in New York City.
2018
The couple seen on the streets of Manhattan on Aug. 8 in New York City.
2018
Hailey arrives at the Carolina Herrera spring/summer 2019 show on Sept. 10 in New York City.
2018
Bieber and Hailey are seen at the London Eye on Sept.18 in London.
2018
Hailey and Bieber are seen on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.
2019
Hailey is seen outside IMG Office on Jan. 30 in New York City.