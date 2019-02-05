Hailey Baldwin was destined to be in the spotlight.

The model, now 22, has been making red carpet appearances with her famous dad, Stephen Baldwin, since she was just a kid with blunt bangs and a bob. At the age of 5, she started dancing and according to Z100, took lessons with the American Ballet Company every summer until a foot injury kept her from continuing.

These days, we know her as an influencer and model who also happens to be married to Justin Bieber. (The two not-so-secretly wed in 2018.) She’s walked runways for luxury labels like Versace and Jeremy Scott, appeared on countless red carpets, been on multiple Vogue covers, and even has a few TV hosting gigs on her resume.

And she’s done it all with style.

Over the years, Baldwin’s style has matured with her. She’s gone from being a super cute kid to a bona fide model who isn’t afraid to make a statement on the red carpet. She’s also become a master of casual cool, opting for baggy sweats, sportswear and oversized coats when she’s out and about with the Biebs. (Fun note: the two first met in 2009, and it was very wholesome.)

Below, check out the model and “Drop The Mic” co-host’s style evolution: