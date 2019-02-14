Hailey Baldwin Says It's 'Scary' To Be 'Young And Married'

Hailey Baldwin is a newlywed, which she acknowledges is a “scary” thing to be at her age (she turned 22 in late November).

“It’s definitely scary to be this young and be married,” Baldwin ― who recently changed her name to Hailey Bieber ― said in an interview with Kendall Jenner. “It’s a scary thing.”

The two chatted about their love lives and Baldwin’s recent marriage to Justin Bieber ― who she called “the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years” ― on Jenner’s Beats1 radio show, ZAZA World Radio, for a Valentine’s Day special.

The newlywed said that because she had never previously had a serious relationship, it contributed to the “scary” factor for her (she and Bieber, 24, dated briefly a few years back, broke up then reunited as a couple last year).

″[I was] somebody who was never really in any serious relationships. Going from there to that, to married... I’ve always been so independent,” she said.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles last October.

“So for me, trying to cohabitate with someone and learn how to like, do life with another person, that directly has just been interesting. It’s so different,” she added. “I went from being a baby, not having a lot of experience, to being married.”

The Biebers got married in a private courthouse ceremony in September.

Prior to tying the knot, the two revealed to Vogue that they didn’t engage in pre-marital sex. Bieber said he had “a legitimate problem with sex.”

“Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth,” the singer said in an interview with the magazine that features the couple on the cover of its March issue. “Women do that, and guys do that.”