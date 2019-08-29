Hailey Bieber Channels Princess Diana In Nostalgic Photo Shoot

Hailey Bieber ― née Baldwin ― channeled her love of the late Princess Diana into a nostalgic ’90s fashion shoot for Vogue Paris.

Bieber recreated many of Diana’s iconic looks, including her love of sweatshirts and spandex and an iconic blue jeans, blazer and cowboy boots look.

In her Instagram post about the shoot, the 22-year-old model made sure to give “all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember.”

“Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy,” Bieber added.

Below are some of the memorable looks she recreated from Diana:

STR New/Reuters

Tim Graham via Getty Images

Many of Bieber’s friends praised the photo shoot and commented on how much the model looked like the princess.

“Can’t handle this. Too. Good,” Bella Hadid wrote on one of the photo collections, while her sister Gigi commented, “I love this story so much!”

Emily Ratajkowski added a fire emoji alongside her praise, while fellow model Ashley Graham wrote that she loved the shoot.

Kate Middleton recently found the sweetest way to honor Princess Diana at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son’s christening.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a pair of Collingwood pearl earrings to wear to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening, the same ones that Diana wore to Harry’s christening.

Getty Images

