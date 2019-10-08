Hailey Bieber’s Unconventional Wedding Veil Has 5 Sweet Words Written On It

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is giving beliebers and fans alike a first look at her jaw-dropping wedding dress and veil, following her wedding to Justin Bieber.

The two tied the knot for the second time in Bluffton, South Carolina, at the Montage Palmetto Resort last Monday.

While Justin wore a Hedi Slimane for Celine suit, Hailey donned a form-fitting lace gown designed by Virgil Abloh, CEO of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection. She posted a black-and-white photo of her gorgeous gown ― one of three outfit changes of the night ― and spoke about how much she loved it.

″@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation,” she said.

Hailey also showed off her beautiful, unconventional veil in a picture she posted of her and Justin kissing. The veil, stylized with Off-White’s signature capital letters and quotation marks, reads “Till Death Do Us Part.”

Hailey’s Instagram post was filled with friends, family and fans gushing over the gorgeous gown.

Abloh posted a photo and sketch of Hailey’s dress on his own Instagram account, writing “when @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress ... that’s a ‘yes’ too. love you guys since time, for time.”

The wedding itself was a star-studded affair featuring all of the couple’s celebrity friends, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Camila Morrone, Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun. About 150 guests attended, according to a People report.

The Biebers previously tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in 2018, despite initially denying reports at the time.

The two have known each other since 2009 and dated for a short time before breaking up, getting back together and then getting engaged in the Bahamas in July 2018.