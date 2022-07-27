Shopping

Everything You Need To Get Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Nails

This pearlescent coated manicure has been all over TikTok, and the model just revealed all the products that she uses to get it.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

In order to achieve this glazed neutral nail, you will need <a href="https://www.amazon.com/OPI-Nail-Lacquer-Samoan-Sand/dp/B004223VIK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="OPI&#x27;s Pale To The Chief nail lacquer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/OPI-Nail-Lacquer-Samoan-Sand/dp/B004223VIK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">OPI's Pale To The Chief nail lacquer</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JASSINS-Palette-Painting-Makeup-Display/dp/B08B8VQKCN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mixing palette" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JASSINS-Palette-Painting-Makeup-Display/dp/B08B8VQKCN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mixing palette</a> and this <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOPI-Chrome-Effects-Tin-Man-Can-Nail-Powder-No-Cleanse-Gel-Top-Coat-2-pc-Set-Glazed-Donut-Nails%2F1593806919%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D101022177%26%26adid%3D22222222227000000000%26wl0%3D%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D42423897272%26wl4%3Dpla-51320962143%26wl5%3D9030971%26wl6%3D%26wl7%3D%26wl8%3D%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D231039919%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D1593806919%26veh%3Dsem%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw2_OWBhDqARIsAAUNTTFMfGGd4gKxBvY2MOTibpd4viOIDPnM5kKrvEMdczuWUsDKQLJkwEoaAjN1EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&subId1=glazeddonutnails-TessaFlores-072722-62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iridescent powder top coat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOPI-Chrome-Effects-Tin-Man-Can-Nail-Powder-No-Cleanse-Gel-Top-Coat-2-pc-Set-Glazed-Donut-Nails%2F1593806919%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D101022177%26%26adid%3D22222222227000000000%26wl0%3D%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D42423897272%26wl4%3Dpla-51320962143%26wl5%3D9030971%26wl6%3D%26wl7%3D%26wl8%3D%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D231039919%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D1593806919%26veh%3Dsem%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw2_OWBhDqARIsAAUNTTFMfGGd4gKxBvY2MOTibpd4viOIDPnM5kKrvEMdczuWUsDKQLJkwEoaAjN1EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&subId1=glazeddonutnails-TessaFlores-072722-62dcba2de4b081f3a90014be" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">iridescent powder top coat</a>.
Amazon, O·P·I
In order to achieve this glazed neutral nail, you will need OPI's Pale To The Chief nail lacquer, a mixing palette and this iridescent powder top coat.

According to TikTok’s revolving door of intriguingly named beauty and style trends, Hailey Bieber’s manicure is next — and is possibly the most sought-after aesthetic to date.

Coined glazed donut or pearl nails for their gently reflective finish and pastry-hued base, the model’s sheer almond-shaped nails have caught on because they are subtle yet elevated and universally flattering, according to other TikTok users.

Lucky for us, Bieber is no gatekeeper. In a recent post on her TikTok, she revealed all of the products and steps that her manicurist uses to create her now-signature nails.

@haileybieber

Here’s my nail combo 👀 the 🔑 is to mix whatever color you choose with clear polish to thin it out ✨🫠 @Zola

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) - 山口夕依

In the video, currently clocking in at 1.1 million likes, Bieber explained that you start off by mixing a nude polish with a glossy top coat in order to make the product thinner and more sheer before applying it to your nails. This, she stresses, is “key.”

Once that layer has completely dried, her manicurist buffs on a thin layer of a reflective chrome powder, OPI’s Tin Man Can to be exact, in order to achieve the pearlescent component. Finally, she finishes if off with the same shiny top coat that was used earlier and, voilà! The result is nails that look tasty enough to eat.

If you want to try this out for yourself at home, we rounded up all of the products you need below, plus some alternatives just in case.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A neutral-hued glossy base
The sky really is the limit when it comes to finding a nude or neutral-toned base for your glazed donut nails. OPI's Pale to the Chief is the particular shade that Bieber uses, and it's a slight tan-to-pink color with a touch of shiny flecks throughout.
$10.79 at Amazon$8.85 at Walmart
2
Walmart
An OPI duo that includes a pearlescent powder and top coat
Glazed donut nails would really be nothing without the glossy pearlescent finish befitting a Krispy Kreme. This chrome-effect powder in Tin Man Can is the exact product that Bieber's manicurist uses to gently buff onto the surface of your dried neutral base. This kit in particular also comes with a high-shine top coat to finish the job, but, if you're dead set on this powder, jump on it quickly because it's selling out everywhere.
$64.95 at Walmart
3
Amazon
A best-selling high-shine top coat
According to Bieber, one of the key elements to achieving glazed donut nails is diluting the neutral-toned base coat with a clear top coat in order to create that iconic sheer finish. This particular protective top coat from OPI has an impressive 28,105 five-star-ratings on Amazon and an ultra-glossy finish that can protect your polish from chipping.
$10.49 at Amazon$10.49 at Target$10.79 at Ulta
4
Amazon
A mixing pallete made just for nail polish
Although you can really use any surface to mix your polishes, this faux marble slab looks nearly identical to the one used by Bieber's manicurist and also happens to be made just for mixing lacquers. It's constructed of natural resin material, which means it helps your product to maintain color pigment, won't absorb your polish and easily wipes clean when you're all done mixing.
$5.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of professional-grade files and nail shapers
Although Bieber's nails are typically filed into a soft almond shape, you can really do any shape of your choice. This 10-piece filing set has over 4,180 five-star-ratings on Amazon and can shape and prep your nails for their shimmering glazed coating. The emery boards are double sided with two different grit options and the nail blocks are great for buffing, sanding and forming nails into your desired shape.
$6.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pearlescent top coat alternative
If you don't like the idea of working with powder or can't get your hands on the exact product that Bieber's manicurist uses, then this pearlescent nail lacquer from China Glaze can be a great alternative. When applied, it has a blue-pink opal-like sheen, and if it's too opaque, you can use the same dilution method that is used for the base coat. Reviewers applaud this polish's ability to remain chip-free.
$6.78 at Amazon
An elevated foot stand to make pedicures easier

15 Products To Get A Salon-Quality Manicure And Pedicure At Home

Popular in the Community

shoppingBeautyTikTokNailshailey bieber

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Couples Reveal Their ‘Aha’ Moments In Couples Counseling

Style & Beauty

Here’s Why Your Face Is Puffy In The Morning And What To Do About It

Food & Drink

Ice Cream For Dogs Exists, And Vets Love These 8 Brands

Travel

8 Ways To Make Flight Cancellations Less Frustrating

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Really Scared Of Getting Shots

Home & Living

This New Ryan Gosling Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

Are Your Text Messages Ever Really Deleted?

Parenting

Why Queer Parents Are Rushing To Complete Second-Parent Adoptions Right Now

Wellness

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Food & Drink

The Choco Taco Has Been Discontinued. In Other News, The World Ended.

Travel

8 Tips For Getting Hotel Perks Without Paying A Ton

Work/Life

The Most Constructive Way To Tell Someone They Messed Up

Shopping

These Useful Kitchen Products Will Make Cohabitation A Little Easier

Home & Living

A Soapy Romance Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

It's High Time You Got A Cooler That'll Actually Stay Cold

Wellness

Constantly Looking At Old Pictures Of Your Body? Read This Advice.

Shopping

5 Easy Cookbooks For The Type Of Cook Who Can Barely Fry An Egg

Shopping

26 Stylish Swimsuits From Target You Should Buy For Your Upcoming Vacation

Shopping

Highly-Rated Callus Removers That'll Save Your Gnarly Summer Feet

Food & Drink

Cooking Food From My Homeland Pulled Me Out Of A Deep Depression

Shopping

22 Comfy And Work-Friendly Things For Anyone Going Back Into The Office

Shopping

7 Eco-Friendly Swaps I Tried And Loved

Shopping

23 Items That'll Totally Expand The Amount Of Space You Have In Your Home

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The BA.5 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Shopping

The Best Binoculars For Bird Watching, According To Birders

Work/Life

5 Signs Your Boss Is Deeply Insecure

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In August

Style & Beauty

Want Clear Skin This Summer? Make These Updates To Your Routine.

Relationships

The First Thing To Do If You're Stuck In A Rut With Your Partner

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Make A Better Aperol Spritz (And The Mistakes Everyone Makes)

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick

Shopping

26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Travel

16 Of The Wildest Items TSA Spotted In People's Luggage

Home & Living

7 iPhone Photo Editing Tips And Tricks You May Not Realize You Can Do

Wellness

Can The Newest COVID Variants Spread More Easily Outdoors?

Style & Beauty

Why You Should Never Pluck Gray Hairs (It’s Not For The Reason You Think)

Shopping

These Portable Fire Pits Are Perfect For Small Spaces