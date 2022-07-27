In the video, currently clocking in at 1.1 million likes, Bieber explained that you start off by mixing a nude polish with a glossy top coat in order to make the product thinner and more sheer before applying it to your nails. This, she stresses, is “key.”

Once that layer has completely dried, her manicurist buffs on a thin layer of a reflective chrome powder, OPI’s Tin Man Can to be exact, in order to achieve the pearlescent component. Finally, she finishes if off with the same shiny top coat that was used earlier and, voilà! The result is nails that look tasty enough to eat.

If you want to try this out for yourself at home, we rounded up all of the products you need below, plus some alternatives just in case.

