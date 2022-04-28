Hailey Bieber Reveals All The Details About Her Terrifying Health Scare

Hailey Bieber opened up about last month’s widely reported health scare, which she called the “scariest moment of my life” in a YouTube video she posted on Wednesday.

The model recounted the events leading up to her hospitalization in the clip, which she called “Telling My Story.” She said she and husband Justin Bieber were out having breakfast, when she “all of a sudden I felt this really weird sensation that kind of like traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips.”

It made her “fingertips feel really numb and weird,” she said. When her husband noticed something wrong and asked if she felt okay, she said the right side of her face began to droop and she suddenly couldn’t speak.

“Immediately I thought I was having a stroke, like a full-blown stroke,” the 25-year-old said.

Justin Bieber asked someone to call 911 and a medic came over and began tending to the stricken model.

It was “definitely the scariest moment of my life,” she said, adding that she feared she would have permanent issues.

Once she got to the hospital and began undergoing tests, Bieber said doctors discovered a small blood clot in her brain. She was diagnosed with a transient ischemic attack, which the Mayo Clinic says can have symptoms similar to a stroke.

Later, Bieber said doctors found a related problem called a patent foramen ovale — a prenatal hole between heart chambers that failed to close after birth. Beiber said the opening in her heart was judged the worst grade possible, and she underwent surgery to successfully close it.

A patent foramen ovale is a risk factor for stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bieber said her doctors think a blood clot reached her brain because of the hole in her heart. They had three theories to explain why she developed a clot in the first place.

“I had just recently started birth control pills, which I should’ve never been on because I am someone who suffers from migraines anyway, and I just did not talk to my doctor about this,” Bieber said. “So, ladies, if you suffer from bad migraines and you plan on being on birth control pills, make sure you tell your doctor. Because having a stroke is a potential side effect from birth control pills.”

She continued: “The second thing is I had recently had COVID. And then the third thing is I had recently gone on a very long flight. I had flown to Paris and back in a very short time.”

The conditions created a “perfect storm” for the clot, Bieber said her doctors told her.

“It’s hard for me to tell this story,” she added. “But I felt like it was important for me to share this because it was already a public situation.”

Reports surfaced about Bieber’s health scare in March, and the model quickly confirmed her recovery from a “small blood clot.”

Justin Bieber spoke about the worrying incident days later during a performance in Denver.