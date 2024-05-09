EntertainmentPregnancyJustin Bieberhailey bieber

Hailey And Justin Bieber Announce They Are Expecting Their 1st Child

The pair wed in 2018 and have been open about wanting to start a family for years now.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

Oh, baby! Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first child.

On Thursday, the model and the pop star announced the news on Instagram, each posting video and images from a dreamy pregnancy photoshoot that also appeared to show the couple renewing their wedding vows.

Letting the posts speak for themselves, the Biebers captioned their announcements with each other’s Instagram account and nothing else.

Though the duo, who wed in 2018, have been frank about their hopes of starting a family, they’ve had to fend off pregnancy rumors more than a few times over the years.

While talking to GQ Hype last fall, Hailey Bieber said the persistent baby gossip was “disheartening” and admitted that the internet would be the “last to know” if and when she got pregnant.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. On Thursday, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. On Thursday, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

The model added that while motherhood is “something that I look forward to,” having children is “also such a private, intimate thing.”

“It’s something that’s going to come when it comes,” she said.

Justin Bieber has been very open about wanting to become a dad.

“I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” he said during a 2020 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do,” he added. “I think she wants to have a few.”

