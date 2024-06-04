Hailey Bieber Reveals She Was Secretly 4 Months Pregnant During A Major Photoshoot

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Did Hailey Bieber just drop a hint about when her baby could arrive?

On Monday, the model revealed that she was four months pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber’s first baby during a photoshoot as the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s 2024 summer campaign.

The mom-to-be shared an image from the campaign on her Instagram Story, writing, “Shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly,” according to People.

In the photo, Hailey Bieber sports a strapless belted tan jumpsuit with a black purse.

The Biebers first announced their pregnancy news in a May 9 Instagram post featuring a pregnancy photoshoot where the couple also appeared to renew their wedding vows.

A rep for Hailey Bieber confirmed to People that the model was a little over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement.

Though the Biebers have been relatively tight-lipped about their baby, fans have speculated that they are welcoming a girl after Hailey Bieber wrote that she has a “little cherry blossom” in her stomach in an Instagram post from last month.

“Little cherry blossoms on my nails, little cherry blossom in my belly 🥟🥟🌸,” she captioned the post, which featured snapshots of her showing off her baby bump and pink and white flower nail designs.