Hailey Bieber Reacts To Husband Justin’s Viral Crying Pics That Alarmed Fans

Hailey Bieber has entered the chat.
After the Rhode founder’s husband, Justin Bieber, posted some vulnerable photos of himself over the weekend, fans were left worried about the pop star’s well-being.
The photo dump was shared Saturday and featured shots of Justin with tears streaming down his face.
Seemingly attempting to ease fans’ concern, Hailey commented, “A pretty crier” alongside a crying face emoji, on the pics the “Peaches” crooner posted with no commentary.
Though Justin didn’t specify what caused the flow of emotions, his fans poured out support in the comments section.
“Why the tears.. you are loved. You matter 💓,” one person wrote.
Another said, “I hope you are doing okay, i hate to see tears running down your face 💔.”
“I love that you’re not afraid to show your vulnerability and emotions,” someone else added. “It’s always great to remember that behind every single celebrities, there’s still a human being. YOU ARE LOVED.”
Justin later seemingly tried to put his fans’ minds at rest by posting a series of pics of himself smiling on Instagram following the cryptic post.
The concern from fans comes amid the ongoing rumor that the couple’s marriage is in trouble.
The gossip further ignited in February after Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, appeared to ask fans on his Instagram Stories to pray for the two, who tied the knot in 2018.
Hailey shut down the swirling speculation in her Instagram Stories in March.
“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…,” she wrote of the hearsay.
Hailey added, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”