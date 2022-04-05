Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight.

The model was quick to correct rumors that surfaced shortly after she attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday alongside her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber wore a gorgeous white dress by Saint Laurent to the award show, which led to some outlets speculating that the draped fit of the dress was a possible pregnancy hint.

“Fans are convinced Hailey Bieber is pregnant after she walks Grammys red carpet in flowing gown with husband Justin Bieber,” Radar Online wrote, in a screen grab captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

The 25-year-old shut the article down with one simple comment.

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities were quick to comment on the Instagram. E!’s Morgan Stewart called the report “So fucking annoying” and entrepreneur Stephanie Shepherd added that “this is insane.”

Commenters also had something to say based on the fact that the rumor was simply based on Hailey Bieber’s “flowing gown,” and pointed out Justin Bieber’s choice of outfit ― a custom oversized Balenciaga suit.

“Ok but we’re not gonna speculate about Justin being pregnant? In that oversized suit??” one commenter wrote, while another added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if some were convinced that Justin Bieber is pregnant too because of his outfit.”

But one comment said it all: “Normalize 👏 people 👏 announcing 👏 their 👏 own 👏 pregnancies 👏 if 👏 and 👏 when 👏 they’re 👏 ready.”

The Biebers walk the red carpet for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

The model recently shut down talk of having kids this year during a candid interview with WSJ. Magazine, published in February.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” the Rhode founder, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, said. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” Hailey Bieber said.

“Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!” she added.

Justin and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Biebers aside, many celebrities have said how painful it is to have fans and media outlets speculate about pregnancy rumors.

Chrissy Teigen recently asked fans not to comment on her stomach, as the entertainer said she was undergoing IVF and the “bloating is a bitch.”

“I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” the “Cravings” cookbook author said on Instagram in February.