Hailey Bieber Speaks About 'Saddest, Hardest Moments' Amid Health Issues, Online Vitriol

Hailey Bieber is speaking out on how harrowing 2023 has been for her.

The model, who has recently opened up about experiencing PTSD after a ministroke and an “extremely harmful” social media culture, took to Instagram on Thursday to bemoan the struggles she’s faced this year.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” wrote Bieber, who is married to singer Justin Bieber. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life.”

She added that her “mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”

“I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone,” Hailey Bieber said, encouraging her followers to “just be there for people” and “keeping showing up for each other even when it’s hard.”

Though she did not elaborate further on her “hardest moments,” Bieber has made headlines in recent months over various difficulties she’s experienced.

Hailey Bieber suffered a ministroke last year and faced social media backlash in recent months. Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

During a January appearance on the “Run-Through With Vogue” podcast, she said the ministroke she suffered in 2022 was “the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through,” adding that she has since “struggled with a little bit” of post-traumatic stress disorder.

That same month, Bieber faced flak online for wearing a T-shirt bearing the term “nepo baby” — an apparent reference to her privileged upbringing in the celebrity Baldwin family.

Famous friend Selena Gomez then spoke out in March after fans accused Bieber of mocking Gomez’s appearance, with the model purportedly enduring “hateful negatively” and even death threats in the fallout.

Gomez, a former girlfriend of Bieber’s husband, took to Instagram to declare, “No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

Bieber publicly thanked Gomez at the time for her support amid the brouhaha, writing that “people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful.”

She added that “social media is an incredible way to connect and build community,” but it can also “create extreme division.”

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.