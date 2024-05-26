Hailey Bieber's Fans Think She Revealed The Gender Of Her Baby With This Stylish Clue

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Is Hailey Bieber expecting a baby girl with her husband, Justin Bieber? Her eagle-eyed fans seem to think so.

This week, the Rhode Skin founder, who announced she’s pregnant earlier this month, shared a life update with fans in a photo dump on Instagram.

“Little cherry blossoms on my nails, little cherry blossom in my belly 🥟🥟🌸,” she captioned the Friday post that featured a variety of snapshots, including her showing off her baby bump and pink and white flower nail designs.

Many of Hailey Bieber’s followers speculated that her saying “cherry blossom in my belly” was a hint that she and Justin Bieber were expecting a girl, with some of them leaving excited comments over the rumored reveal.

“Baby bieber is a girl 🥳🥳,” one person wrote.

“Oh we’re getting a girl 😭🎀🤍,” another commented.

“A GIRL CONFIRMED AHHHHHH,” someone else wrote.

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in September 2018. They announced that they're expecting their first child earlier this month. Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Other fans suspected that the model’s post didn’t only reveal that the baby is a girl but that her name is Blossom.

“Is it a girl 🥹🎀 are you going to name her blossom? Or a flower name?” one person asked.

Another wrote, “Blossom beiber sounding way too good !😭.”

While Hailey Bieber has yet to address the hearsay, People reported earlier this month that she and Justin Bieber had already picked out a name for the child.

“Everyone is excited for them,” a source told the outlet. “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect.”