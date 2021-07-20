Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Baby Rumors Prompted By Justin Bieber's Instagram

On Monday, the latter posted a snapshot on Instagram of himself and his model wife lounging in beachwear and captioned the image, “mom and dad.”

Many fans did a double take in the comments under the post, with one person writing, “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!”

“WDYM MOM AND DAD,” another person commented, while someone else asked, “Baby on the way?”

A few hours later, Hailey Bieber piped up with a clarification: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

Instagram

The Biebers have been married for just under three years and have been vocal about wanting to have children in the future.

In May, Justin Bieber spoke with GQ about his desire to get married and have kids.

“I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing,” he said, adding that when it came to those “babies,” he and Hailey would be having them “not this second, but we will eventually.”

A month later, a source close to the couple told ET Online that the couple was “doing amazing and are so solid.”

“They’ve really found their groove as a married couple and are enjoying their time together,” the source said.