Getty Hair clips as seen on the runway at Simone Rocha, Ashley Williams and Zadig & Voltaire.

In the cyclical world of fashion, trends never really die. As Heidi Klum might say, one day they’re in and the next, they’re out. And right now, embellished hair clips ― yes, the ones you loved as a kid ― are in.

These accessories, which have made their way onto recent runways, can range from cutesy (like the bedazzled bow clips at Simone Rocha) to edgy (like the crystallized barrettes at Zadig & Voltaire) to vulgar (like the statement clips at Ashley Williams). Chanel’s spring 2019 show also featured hair clips crafted into the brand’s signature double C logo.

The trend seems to have taken off on Instagram, with influencers around the globe accessorizing their locks with all sorts of pins and barrettes (like this oh-so-popular $400 Gucci one).

Here are a few we’ve seen while scrolling through our Insta feeds:

Hair clips and barrettes have trickled onto the red carpet this awards season, too. Stars like Alex Borstein, Caitriona Balfe and Joanna Newsom wore embellished hair clips to the Golden Globes, while “If Beale Street Could Talk” star Kiki Layne sported some sparkling star clips around her ponytail at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Getty Images From left: Alex Borstein, Kiki Layne and Caitriona Balfe wearing hair clips on the red carpet.

Clearly, these aren’t your average kiddie clips. Rather, the hair adornments we’re seeing everywhere right now are like jewelry for your hair. They’re an easy way to add interest to any outfit ― even a simple sweater and jeans ― and we can definitely get behind that.