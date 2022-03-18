A dual-purpose drain stopper and hair catcher for people who love baths

It can be a hassle to go back and forth between a bath stopper and a hair catcher each time you want to take a bath.This dual-purpose option allows you to do both with just a press of the center button. Made from a flexible and water-resistant material, this hair catcher can easily be placed in most standard tub and shower drains. When open, it allows water, not hair, to flow through. When closed, it's an effective tub stopper that allows you to fill the bath with water.