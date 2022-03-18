Shopping

Drain-Saving Items To Have In Your Shower If You Shed A Lot Of Hair

If your shower drain is clogged again, it might be time to invest in these hair catchers, drain covers and clog removers.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Save yourself an expensive visit from the plumber with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HairyGrabster-Original-1-Pack-White/dp/B08L6PTXRL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wall mount" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HairyGrabster-Original-1-Pack-White/dp/B08L6PTXRL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">wall mount</a> to catch loose strands, a highly compatible <a href="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Silicone-Protector-Pop-Up-Regular/dp/B00OCEBMFM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="over-the-top drain cover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Silicone-Protector-Pop-Up-Regular/dp/B00OCEBMFM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">over-the-top drain cover</a> and this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Umbra-Flex-Drain-Stop-Catcher/dp/B01I58T1Q2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="drain stopper that doubles as a hair catcher" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Umbra-Flex-Drain-Stop-Catcher/dp/B01I58T1Q2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62322e5be4b09bf179b9f753,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">drain stopper that doubles as a hair catcher</a>.
Amazon
If you shed a lot of hair, then you know what it’s like to put your shower drain at risk with every hair wash. You may also be familiar with the art of plastering stray strands on your shower wall, a habit that is a mess in and of itself. Clogged drains can not only be a major inconvenience, they can be gross and pretty expensive to fix if professional help is required.

This list of highly reviewed drain covers, clog removers and hair catchers can prevent the clogs from occurring in the first place, help you discreetly collect and dispose of hair and maybe even help you save some cash (and your dignity) along the way.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A widely compatible over-the-top drain cover
Effortlessly catch hair without blocking water flow with this silicone and stainless steel drain protector that has over 23,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. The tall dome shape accommodates most drains, including both flat and pop-up styles, and the edges sit flush with the tub floor, making it effective in catching hair and debris. The flexible design makes it easy to dump hair after each use.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
2
Amazon
A highly rated discreet in-the-drain tub shroom
If you want to avoid seeing hair gathering in your drain catcher, the "Tub Shroom" fits snugly inside the drain and catches hair in its stalk, away from sight. This hair catcher has over 72,800 five-star reviews on Amazon and is made from industrial-grade silicone. To clean, just pull out the shroom, wipe it clean with a tissue and replace.
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
3
Amazon
A shower wall mount to catch loose hair strands
If you find your hands become full of stray tangled strands every time you wash your hair, this clever hair catcher can grab and hold that hair instead of if it being washed down the drain to start a clog or plastered on your shower wall. It uses suction cups to mount securely on the shower wall, and soft silicone teeth grab and capture hair with one pass of your hand. Plus, cleanup is easy.
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4
Amazon
A dual-purpose drain stopper and hair catcher for people who love baths
It can be a hassle to go back and forth between a bath stopper and a hair catcher each time you want to take a bath.This dual-purpose option allows you to do both with just a press of the center button. Made from a flexible and water-resistant material, this hair catcher can easily be placed in most standard tub and shower drains. When open, it allows water, not hair, to flow through. When closed, it's an effective tub stopper that allows you to fill the bath with water.
Get it from Amazon for $9.
5
Amazon
An effective drain clog remover that won't harm your septic system
Unlike traditional clog-clearing gels and solution that are made from harmful chemicals that can get into waterways and septic systems, the Green Gobbler drain cleaner is made with biodegradable materials to break down everything from hair clogs to shampoo residue buildup. Just pour one pack down the drain, allow it to sit then follow up with warm water. This five-pack also comes with drain snakes to help remove extra-stubborn hair clogs.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
6
Amazon
A hardly noticeable drain protector with a hair-catching string
This low-maintenance and disposable hair catcher is compatible with grate-covered drains and features a long hair-grabbing string to catch hair before it goes too far down the pipe, causing a clog. Plus, the disposable design means you can bin hair and debris without ever having to touch it. Just remove and replace the catcher every two to four months, depending on how much you shed. This set comes with a pack of two drain catchers.
Get it from Amazon for $7.20.
7
Amazon
A pack of disposable mesh drain stickers
These sanitary mesh drain stickers use a waterproof adhesive to stick on top of grate drains, tile and porcelain, and catch hair while allowing water to pass through. Once the mesh catch is full, just remove, throw away and replace with a new mesh sticker approximately every two to three weeks.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99
Must-Have Accessories From Amazon Under $50 That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa

