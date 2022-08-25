Shopping

The Hair-Minimizing Cream That Helped Me Go Longer Between Shaves

Tree Hut's nourishing body butter is formulated with ingredients that make skin feel hydrated and are said to slow down hair growth.

This coconut-lime-scented lotion is available at both <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=hairminimizinglotion-TessaFlores-082322-6303dea3e4b035629bfd4db4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbare-hair-minimizing-butter-xlsImpprod14221001%3Fsku%3D2302607%26cmpid%3DPS_Non%21google%21Product_Listing_Ads%26cagpspn%3Dpla%26CATCI%3Dpla-1721778282384%26CAAGID%3D122094612927%26CAWELAID%3D330000200000567770%26CATARGETID%3D330000200002736670%26CADevice%3Dc%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw0oyYBhDGARIsAMZEuMu7l0ob3Fb7pf54MzKZR361WxBtAoUrbdaW51_vykbuF9mH1NfU4m0aAmzaEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ulta " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6303dea3e4b035629bfd4db4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=hairminimizinglotion-TessaFlores-082322-6303dea3e4b035629bfd4db4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbare-hair-minimizing-butter-xlsImpprod14221001%3Fsku%3D2302607%26cmpid%3DPS_Non%21google%21Product_Listing_Ads%26cagpspn%3Dpla%26CATCI%3Dpla-1721778282384%26CAAGID%3D122094612927%26CAWELAID%3D330000200000567770%26CATARGETID%3D330000200002736670%26CADevice%3Dc%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw0oyYBhDGARIsAMZEuMu7l0ob3Fb7pf54MzKZR361WxBtAoUrbdaW51_vykbuF9mH1NfU4m0aAmzaEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ulta </a>and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tree-Hut-Minimizing-Butter-Essentials/dp/B01MU1C3A9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6303dea3e4b035629bfd4db4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6303dea3e4b035629bfd4db4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tree-Hut-Minimizing-Butter-Essentials/dp/B01MU1C3A9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6303dea3e4b035629bfd4db4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Amazon.</a>
This coconut-lime-scented lotion is available at both Ulta and Amazon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

My sensitive and easy-to-irritate skin simply isn’t compatible with a routine that calls for frequent shaving. Combine that with body hair that grows back coarse and dark with astonishing speed, it’s safe to say that smooth legs are a fleeting thing for me.

That’s why it didn’t take much convincing for me to try out this affordable body butter by Tree Hut, a drugstore brand known for its internet-famous sugar scrubs and a firming cream that reviewers say is nearly identical to the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (but for a fraction of the price).

This particular formula, which smells both fresh and tropical, is infused with a tried-and-true blend of nourishing shea butter to soften skin and prevent dryness, as well as cocoa butter to promote elasticity. The rich texture is near decadent, yet it’s fast-absorbing and a true delight to use.

The star ingredient, however, is a botanical called gymnema sylvestre, which the brand claims can help inhibit hair growth and make re-grown hair feel finer over time. Even though there isn’t a lot of research to support whether or not this leaf extract has much of an effect on the rate at which body hair grows, there are studies backing its anti-inflammatory capabilities, and, through my own personal use, I did find that my leg hair not only grew back slower, it also felt less prickly when it did.

$9.99 at Ulta
$7.66 at Amazon
Tessa Flores/HuffPost
Left: My left leg after one week without shaving and without applying the hair-minimizing lotion. Right: My right leg after one week of shaving after applying the hair minimizing lotion every day.

Taking it back to middle school science class, I conducted an experiment by applying the cream to one leg only and not the other in order to be able to spot the results a little easier. I did this every day for a little over a month, even on days when I didn’t shave. This consistency, I believe, was a key component in getting the effects that I did, and according to other users, they will only improve as I continue to use the product.

If you try this out for yourself, at the very least you will have some hydrated, delicately scented and healthy-feeling skin afterwards, and at the most, you can go a few extra days between shaving or waxing. Just below you can read why other people have become Tree Hut converts or scroll back up to see where you can grab a jar today.

Promising Amazon reviews for the Tree Hut Hair Minimizing Body Butter:

“So, this thing smells good enough to eat, but don’t of course. My skin feels so soft and moisturized! As for the hair, [the results] sort of builds up over time, so the more you use the cream, the less the hair grows back. This doesn’t eliminate the need for hair removal, just keeps the hair from growing back quite so quickly. Great product! I tried another one before from a different brand, but I turned out to be allergic, so this one is great!” – idfcv

“I’ve had hirsutism since I was a teenager and this has actually helped to slow my facial hair growth! I’ve tried similar products and this is the only one that has worked for me.” – Lauren Day

“I have a coarse hair and it shows well on my face. It got so bad! I felt like I was constantly trimming & it was so irritating. I got embarrassed to show my face in public, so I bought this to see if it would help my facial hair. Honestly I was skeptical about this product. I wasn’t sure if it would work, but slowly over time it has! I don’t have to trim as much & my facial hair less noticeable. I will say that you can’t use too much or too little, or else it won’t work as well. If you keep up with it, it will get better!” – Sarah McClenaghan

