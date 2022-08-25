The Hair-Minimizing Cream That Helped Me Go Longer Between Shaves

Taking it back to middle school science class, I conducted an experiment by applying the cream to one leg only and not the other in order to be able to spot the results a little easier. I did this every day for a little over a month, even on days when I didn’t shave. This consistency, I believe, was a key component in getting the effects that I did, and according to other users, they will only improve as I continue to use the product.
If you try this out for yourself, at the very least you will have some hydrated, delicately scented and healthy-feeling skin afterwards, and at the most, you can go a few extra days between shaving or waxing. Just below you can read why other people have become Tree Hut converts or scroll back up to see where you can grab a jar today.
Promising Amazon reviews for the Tree Hut Hair Minimizing Body Butter:
“So, this thing smells good enough to eat, but don’t of course. My skin feels so soft and moisturized! As for the hair, [the results] sort of builds up over time, so the more you use the cream, the less the hair grows back. This doesn’t eliminate the need for hair removal, just keeps the hair from growing back quite so quickly. Great product! I tried another one before from a different brand, but I turned out to be allergic, so this one is great!” – idfcv
“I’ve had hirsutism since I was a teenager and this has actually helped to slow my facial hair growth! I’ve tried similar products and this is the only one that has worked for me.” – Lauren Day
“I have a coarse hair and it shows well on my face. It got so bad! I felt like I was constantly trimming & it was so irritating. I got embarrassed to show my face in public, so I bought this to see if it would help my facial hair. Honestly I was skeptical about this product. I wasn’t sure if it would work, but slowly over time it has! I don’t have to trim as much & my facial hair less noticeable. I will say that you can’t use too much or too little, or else it won’t work as well. If you keep up with it, it will get better!” – Sarah McClenaghan