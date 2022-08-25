The Hair-Minimizing Cream That Helped Me Go Longer Between Shaves

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

My sensitive and easy-to-irritate skin simply isn’t compatible with a routine that calls for frequent shaving. Combine that with body hair that grows back coarse and dark with astonishing speed, it’s safe to say that smooth legs are a fleeting thing for me.

That’s why it didn’t take much convincing for me to try out this affordable body butter by Tree Hut, a drugstore brand known for its internet-famous sugar scrubs and a firming cream that reviewers say is nearly identical to the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (but for a fraction of the price).

This particular formula, which smells both fresh and tropical, is infused with a tried-and-true blend of nourishing shea butter to soften skin and prevent dryness, as well as cocoa butter to promote elasticity. The rich texture is near decadent, yet it’s fast-absorbing and a true delight to use.

The star ingredient, however, is a botanical called gymnema sylvestre, which the brand claims can help inhibit hair growth and make re-grown hair feel finer over time. Even though there isn’t a lot of research to support whether or not this leaf extract has much of an effect on the rate at which body hair grows, there are studies backing its anti-inflammatory capabilities, and, through my own personal use, I did find that my leg hair not only grew back slower, it also felt less prickly when it did.