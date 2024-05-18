22 Hair Care Products Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A moisturizing in-shower hair treatment for a quick burst of hydration
2
A splurge-worthy hair and body mist with notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio
3
An air-dry leave-in curl cream
4
An anti-humidity spray so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger
5
A dandruff shampoo to banish white flakes from your scalp
6
A dry shampoo powder if you're looking for a travel-friendly option
7
K18, a leave-in reparative treatment for anyone who's put their hair through the wringer
8
Or a budget-friendly collagen-coating hair treatment
9
And since it's also been mentioned, a splurge-worthy bottle of Olaplex No. 3
10
A detangling brush so you can stop using the phrase "rat's nest" to describe your hair
11
A bottle of Fanola purple shampoo to strip the brassiness from your hair
12
A Chi automatic curling iron if you constantly singe your fingers on a hot barrel
13
Or a set of flexible curling rods for heat-free curls and more time back in the morning
14
An argan oil hair mask that'll repair your hair's elasticity and make it soft and shiny again
15
A Mielle rosemary mint scalp oil because TikTok is absolutely obsessed with this
16
A curl-activating cream so your curls stay curls instead of turning into a ball of frizz
17
A Revlon hot air brush
18
Or a 3-in-1 hot tool with interchangeable heads if you want options
19
A scalp massager
20
A Verb hair oil
21
A hair repair serum because dry, dull, frizzy hair has no place on your head
22
A color-depositing conditioner so you can skip the hassle and mess of at-home box dyes