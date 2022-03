24 Helpful Hair Products That'll Give You Exactly What You Paid For

Mane Club's One Hit Wonder leave-in conditioner revives dull, dry and tangled hair

Cannabis sativa seed oil is the key ingredient of this formula that hydrates thirsty hair and doesn't feel greasy. Shake up the container, spray it on dry or slightly wet hair, and use a comb to evenly distribute it before air drying or using hot tools."I absolutely love these hair products. Since using them, my hair has practically been restored to it's natural curls! This has been super helpful in that it protects hair from heat damage while also easily detangling — two big things for me. I love it and won't ever be going back to anything else!" — Katie P "I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake!"