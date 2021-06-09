Style & Beauty

Scrunchies Are The Fashion Nostalgia We All Need Right Now

Sorry, Carrie Bradshaw, but the world is officially wearing scrunchies. Here are our favorites.
Scrunchies are back, whether you're OK with it or not. Just embrace it.
Scrunchies are back, whether you're OK with it or not. Just embrace it.

I was born in the early ’90s and hit peak awkwardness in the early to mid-2000s — which means I’ve participated in a lot of cringeworthy fashion trends. Fake tattoo necklaces? Check. Big Baby-G watch that took up my entire 9-year-old arm? Check. Chunky black platform sandals with mesh top supports that no tween could actually walk in? Check. And yes, even scrunchies of all varieties. The difference is that now, in my early 30s, I am once again using scrunchies.

Thanks in part to their rapid rise in popularity and quality, it is seemingly impossible to avoid scrunchies. I see them at the checkout counter or front and center in display cases. I half expect a free scrunchie with purchase, or at the very least, a matching scrunchie and face mask combo. They often come with cute ribbons or bows.

More importantly, the elasticity doesn’t give me a headache three minutes into wearing them. As I’ve seen my hair develop into a damaged bundle, I’m especially sensitive to how the strands are held together at all hours of the day. Elastic bands feel like they are ripping apart each strand, so to avoid breakage, I turn to scrunchies. And finally, when my hair has gone a few days without a wash, scrunchies seem to add a little pizazz to the old bedhead.

So, scrunchies are back, much to Carrie Bradshaw’s chagrin. I will always think of the time Carrie lambasted her mediocre boyfriend’s novel, which ended in a fight and a subsequent breakup: “You have your leading lady running all over town wearing a scrunchie. A SCRUUUUNCHIE!” While I would never side with Burger, I have to admit that scrunchies are back and better than ever.

Below are a few of our favorites, if you want to get on this train.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
12-Piece Blush Velvet Scrunchie Set
Amazon
Get the 12-piece blush velvet scrunchie set for $8.99 from Amazon.
2
Autumn Adeigbo Green + Orange Floral Scrunchie
Shopbop
Get the Autumn Adeigbo Green + Orange Floral Scrunchie for $55 from Shopbop.
3
Rifle Paper Co. Scrunchie
Rifle Paper Co.
Get this scrunchie for $12 from Rifle Paper Co.
4
16-Piece Scrunchie Set
Amazon
Get this 16-piece scrunchie set for $8.99 on Amazon.
5
Long Tail Hair Twister (Universal Thread)
Target
Get the Long Tail Hair Twister (Universal Thread) for $6.80 from Target.
6
Lele Sadoughi Striped Terry Cloth Oversized Scrunchie
Shopbop
Get the Lele Sadoughi Striped Terry Cloth Oversized Scrunchie for $28 from Shopbop.
7
Wide Scrunchie Two-Pack In Liberty Florals
J.Crew
Get the Wide Scrunchie Two-Pack in Liberty Florals for $18.99 from J.Crew.
8
Kitsch Eco-Friendly Towel Scrunchie Set
Anthropologie
Get the Kitsch Eco-Friendly Towel Scrunchie Set for $18 from Anthropologie.
9
Five-Pack Skinny Scrunchies (Sweaty Betty)
Nordstrom
Get the Five-Pack Skinny Scrunchies (Sweaty Betty) for $18 from Nordstrom.
10
Ruffle Lounge Scrunchie Set Of Four
Nordstrom Rack
Get the Ruffle Lounge Scrunchie Set Of Four for $7.49 from Nordstrom Rack.
11
Slip Silk Large Scrunchie Set
Anthropologie
Get the Slip Silk Large Scrunchie Set of Three for $39 from Anthropologie.
12
5-Piece Hair Scarf Set
Amazon
Get this five-piece hair scarf set for $9.99 from Amazon.
13
Patchwork Super Scrunchie
Free People
Get the Patchwork Super Scrunchie for $12 from Free People.
14
Bow Scrunchie
Free People
Get this bow scrunchie for $6 (or three for $12) from Free People.
Black-Owned Haircare Products That Black Hairstylists Swear By
hair scrunchiesBeautyshoppingStyle & Beauty