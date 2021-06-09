Scrunchies Are The Fashion Nostalgia We All Need Right Now

Aliaksandra Ivanova / EyeEm via Getty Images Scrunchies are back, whether you're OK with it or not. Just embrace it.

I was born in the early ’90s and hit peak awkwardness in the early to mid-2000s — which means I’ve participated in a lot of cringeworthy fashion trends. Fake tattoo necklaces? Check. Big Baby-G watch that took up my entire 9-year-old arm? Check. Chunky black platform sandals with mesh top supports that no tween could actually walk in? Check. And yes, even scrunchies of all varieties. The difference is that now, in my early 30s, I am once again using scrunchies.

Thanks in part to their rapid rise in popularity and quality, it is seemingly impossible to avoid scrunchies. I see them at the checkout counter or front and center in display cases. I half expect a free scrunchie with purchase, or at the very least, a matching scrunchie and face mask combo. They often come with cute ribbons or bows.

More importantly, the elasticity doesn’t give me a headache three minutes into wearing them. As I’ve seen my hair develop into a damaged bundle, I’m especially sensitive to how the strands are held together at all hours of the day. Elastic bands feel like they are ripping apart each strand, so to avoid breakage, I turn to scrunchies. And finally, when my hair has gone a few days without a wash, scrunchies seem to add a little pizazz to the old bedhead.

So, scrunchies are back, much to Carrie Bradshaw’s chagrin. I will always think of the time Carrie lambasted her mediocre boyfriend’s novel, which ended in a fight and a subsequent breakup: “You have your leading lady running all over town wearing a scrunchie. A SCRUUUUNCHIE!” While I would never side with Burger, I have to admit that scrunchies are back and better than ever.

Below are a few of our favorites, if you want to get on this train.