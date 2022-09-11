The Best Hair Styling Tools At Walmart

Shopping

It’s an unfortunate truth: No one rolls out of bed in the morning with perfect hair. That’s where styling tools come in. They can provide bouncy curls, reduce frizz, and give volume to flat hair. So whether you’re getting ready for a casual day of errands or want to get glammed up for a night out, you might be wondering which mane-taming products to use.

Because you probably want to leave room in your budget to actually enjoy your time on the town, we’ve combed through Walmart’s extensive list of styling tools and found the highest-rated ones that the affordable retailer has to offer. Now you can achieve a perfect hair day every day at home — and thanks to Walmart, it will be much more affordable than any visit to the salon.

1
Remington
Remington anti-static flatiron
Frizzy hair? Flyaways? This is where a straightener comes in handy, like this one from Remington with ceramic plates — and reviewers agree it’s a quality product. It has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and over 1,000 reviews.

Promising review: “My hair is extremely coarse, frizzy, and curly all at once. This flat iron is the best that I have ever came across. It leaves my hair straight, healthy looking, and vibrant. I feel like thise commercials where the women shake their luxurious hair.” — Penetruz
$19.84 at Walmart
2
elescop
Elecsop 5-in-1 hair dryer brush
While it’s not the coveted Dyson Airwrap, many TikTok users find that this hair dryer with multiple attachments looks very similar. Just to put the savings in perspective, the Dyson sells for around $600, and this one is less than $40. (Its 3.9-star rating is reflective of the price difference, and we have noticed a number of reviews that mention that the device overheats easily.)
$37.99 at Walmart
3
Revlon
Revlon one-step hair dryer
It’s possible you’ve seen this blow-drying brush in our previous coverage — or on TikTok, where everyone raves about the ease and speed with which you can get a perfect blowout at home. Unlike a traditional blowout, there’s no juggling a brush in one hand and a blow dryer in the other.

Promising review: “It took me forever to order this brush. I had my doubts because my daughter and I have very curly hair and I could not believe how our hair came out in less than 15 minutes. I will recommend this 100%.” — jennyq28
$34.88 at Walmart
4
Trademark
Trademark triple barrel jumbo iron
Thought you could only get those salt-soaked beachy waves sitting seaside? Think again. Get the same wavy hair with this bodacious waving iron. Reviewers love the wind-blown look this tool creates.

Promising review: “The product is NOT cheaply made. I got a hair tool that is salon grade. I'm not a stylist but many people in my family are in the industry. It does not have to be turned up really hot to work and the waves last!!! I have extensions and blonde highlights, no damage to my hair.” — Ray
$59 at Walmart
5
Revlon
Revlon infrared hair dryer
Maybe you’re a pro at handling a classic hair dryer — if so, this Revlon option is for you. The infrared technology prevents your hair from over-drying and the extra attachments (including a diffuser) are great for multiple hair types.

Promising review: “I decided to spend a little more money on [a] blow dryer, since my old, cheap one started making a noise. This model is easy to hold, light weight, and powerful. Seems as good as the one used on my hair at the salon.” — WiseshopperMD
$19 at Walmart
6
Hairitage
Hairitage heated ceramic hairbrush
Great for those with thick or frizzy tresses, this heated ceramic brush not only detangles hair but leaves it silky soft.

Promising review: “I have curly/wavy hair and humidity is a challenge. I purchased this heat brush with high expectations and it delivered! Of course I blow my hair straight and then this just kind of gives it that last little bit of reinforcement to smooth down and take out those waves at my scalp. Highly recommend this! I give it 15/10!!” — Annie
$29.94 at Walmart
7
Conair
Conair jumbo hair rollers
Barrel-sized waves are making a comeback. Those big, voluminous curls you can only get with hot rollers are trending on TikTok and in everyday life.

Promising review: “I have coarse, wiry hair — a LOT of it. This set will smooth and straighten my mop quite nicely. I've used this particular brand/set for at least 10 years. This is my fourth purchase, but only because I had one stolen out of my car (see, thieves like them too!) It's lightweight, efficient, and the velvet-like cover is gentle to hair. Mine comes out looking like someone else's hair. Amazing. I see some complaining about the pins and suggesting you buy plastic clips — those don't work for me because of the weight of my hair. The pins are fine once you figure out how to secure them. Until they come out with a set of ALL jumbo, I'll stick with these.” — verified Walmart customer
$32.88 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Stoneway professional hair crimper
Crimping hasn’t made the same comeback as hot rollers, but it’s a great look for 80’s themed parties. A more practical use of this tool is adding volume without having to use products — just crimp your hair at the roots, but underneath your top layer of hair, giving the appearance of fullness.

Promising review: “Love this product, gives good volume and makes my hair less frizzy than if I was teasing. Plus my hair is so fine, a tease/back combing just falls out within minutes. With this, I don’t have to hairspray, back comb, or deal with untangling later.” — Kimberly Schloesser
$15.99 at Walmart
9
Conair
Conair double ceramic curling iron
If you prefer a curling iron for those perfectly placed curls, try this option from Conair. The ceramic coating gives even heat while also reducing frizz.

Promising review: “I truly enjoyed using this curling iron! It curled my natural hair better than I expect it would. I have used Conair products for years but this was my first time using a curling iron by the brand. I would definitely recommend this curling iron! My hair was soft, silky, shiny and luscious looking!” — Poohshade
$17.97 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Kipozi 5-in-1 curling iron wand set
Why buy several different styling tools when you can get them all in one? This popular option has four different wand attachments along with a curling iron brush for creating endless looks.

Promising review: “Love love love this iron! My curls were going flat and just lifeless. I had been using a wand that is sold all over and thought my hair was just wonky until this came about!...My curls lasted from 7 am to 10pm and that’s with work and dinner and a nap!” — Lauren Sparks
$37.99 at Walmart
