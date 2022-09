The Best Hair Styling Tools At Walmart

Conair jumbo hair rollers

Barrel-sized waves are making a comeback. Those big, voluminous curls you can only get with hot rollers are trending on TikTok and in everyday life.“I have coarse, wiry hair — a LOT of it. This set will smooth and straighten my mop quite nicely. I've used this particular brand/set for at least 10 years. This is my fourth purchase, but only because I had one stolen out of my car (see, thieves like them too!) It's lightweight, efficient, and the velvet-like cover is gentle to hair. Mine comes out looking like someone else's hair. Amazing. I see some complaining about the pins and suggesting you buy plastic clips — those don't work for me because of the weight of my hair. The pins are fine once you figure out how to secure them. Until they come out with a set of ALL jumbo, I'll stick with these.” — verified Walmart customer