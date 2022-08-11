Man Indicted On Hate Crime Charges After Attack At Korean Hair Salon

A man accused of firing more than a dozen gunshots into a Korean hair salon in Dallas, injuring three Asian women, was indicted Tuesday for alleged hate crimes, the district attorney announced this week.

Dallas County District Attorney John Cruezot said a grand jury indicted Jeremy Smith, 37, on seven counts of aggravated assault, each of which carries a hate crime enhancement. Each count carries a sentence of five to 99 years in prison, The Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege Smith was motivated by bias or prejudice against Asian Americans and “intentionally selected” the hair salon because it served the Korean community.

DA Creuzot announces the indictment of 37-year-old Jeremy Smith in connection to Hair World Shootings in Dallas.



The shootings were allegedly motivated by bias or prejudice against Asian Americans - thus classified under Texas law as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/9Vmh3otwyc — Dallas County DA (@Dallas_DA) August 9, 2022

Smith was arrested in May. Prosecutors alleged he stopped his vehicle near Hair World Salon in Dallas earlier that month, entered the building shouting and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle. Three women were injured.

A Korean American woman shot during the incident said the community was “very tired” after the attack, saying the shooting “happened for no reason.”

Advertisement

Smith’s girlfriend told police in May he had delusions about Asian Americans and worried they were trying to harm him after being involved in a car crash with a man of Asian descent.

“He begins having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him,” the woman told authorities, according to the AP.

He remains in custody with bond set at $700,000.