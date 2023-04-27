Hakeem Jeffries Assails GOP For Being 'Party Of Tax Cuts' In Explosive Speech

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) tore apart past Republican administrations and labelled the GOP as the “party of tax cuts” in a passionate speech on the House floor on Wednesday. (You can watch part of Jeffries’ speech below)

Jeffries’ remarks arrived during debate on the debt ceiling before the Republican-controlled House passed a bill that would raise the debt limit although it’s uncertain what the bill’s future looks like in the Democratic-run Senate.

Advertisement

Jeffries detailed how Democrats are part of the party of “fiscal responsibility” while he criticized the actions of past Republican presidents.

He took aim at former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush for “massive tax cuts for the wealthy, the well-off and the well-connected,” moves that exploded the deficit.

He also tore apart former President Donald Trump for the same before slamming “the GOP tax scam.”

“83% of the benefits going to the wealthiest 1% in America, explodes the deficit – how dare you lecture America about fiscal responsibility when the record shows that Democrats are the party of job creation and reducing deficits and Republicans are the party of tax cuts for the wealthy, the well-off and the well-connected,” Jeffries said.

“So we’re not going to stand here and allow you to lecture us about fiscal responsibility, what this is is an effort to try to extract deep, painful cuts on everyday Americans,” he continued.

Advertisement