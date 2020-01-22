Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), one of the House impeachment managers, went viral on Tuesday night for quoting rap legend Notorious B.I.G., a.k.a. Biggie Smalls, in response to a comment made by President Donald Trump’s attorney.
During his opening statement, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow asked: “Why are we here?”
That prompted Jeffries to deliver a concise point-by-point explanation of the allegations against Trump.
“We are here, sir, because President Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political and personal gain,” Jeffries said. “We are here, sir, because President Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and corrupted our democracy.”
Watch:
At the end of his speech, Jeffries vowed to “follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the Constitution and present the truth to the American people.”
“That is why we are here, Mr. Sekulow,” Jeffries added, then he broke out a line from Biggie’s “Juicy” for his finishing touch. “And if you don’t know, now you know.”
The line was also used in the Broadway hit “Hamilton.”
Jeffries represents the district where the rapper was raised. In 2017, the 20th anniversary of Biggie’s slaying, Jeffries paid tribute to him with a speech that included a few lines from “Juicy.”
On Twitter, Trump critics praised how Jeffries summed up the case against the president, right down to the “mic drop moment” at the end: