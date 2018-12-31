Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Trump Holding America 'Hostage' For His Wall With $5 Billion 'Ransom Note'

As the federal government shutdown dragged into its second week, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) lambasted President Donald Trump for sending Washington into chaos with demands for billions in border wall funding.

During a Sunday appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” the congressman contended that elected officials must manage public money responsibly, rather than throwing it away it on a barrier he felt was outdated.

“What Donald Trump and the Republicans want to do is waste $5 billion in taxpayer money on an ineffective, medieval border wall that is a 5th-century solution to a 21st-century problem,” Jeffries said.

“Yes, we need comprehensive immigration reform. Yes, we need to enhance border security,” he added. “But we are not willing to pay $2.5 billion or $5 billion in wasting taxpayer dollars on a ransom note because Donald Trump decided that he was going to shut down the government and hold the American people hostage. That’s unreasonable.”

The shutdown began on Dec. 22 and was triggered by Congress’ inability to agree on a spending bill. The latest version, which included $5 billion for Trump’s wall, was passed by the GOP-led House but came to a screeching halt in the Senate. It’s unlikely government operations will be up and running until the House flips to Democratic control on Thursday.

According to Politico, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is weighing several options for reopening the government, but none of them would fund Trump’s wall.