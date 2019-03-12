Hal Blaine, who kept the beat as the drummer in the iconic group of session musicians popularly known as the Wrecking Crew, has died.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who played on about 40 No. 1 singles and roughly 150 Top 10 tunes, was 90.

The Associated Press reported that he died of natural causes at his home in California.

Blaine performed on dozens of beloved albums, including the Beach Boys’ masterwork “Pet Sounds.” He also worked with Elvis Presley, Sonny & Cher, The Mamas & the Papas, Simon & Garfunkel and The Byrds, as well as both Frank and Nancy Sinatra, just to name a few.

In many cases, Blaine and fellow members of the Wrecking Crew recorded on other bands’ tracks without fans ever knowing it.

“We were the original Milli Vanillis,” Blaine cracked in a 2001 interview with The Hartford Courant. “I replaced almost 200 drummers in groups and bands when they used me in the studio.”

Blaine’s drumming was also a key part of Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound, including the instantly recognizable opening beat of “Be My Baby” by The Ronettes:

He performed on several Elvis hits, including “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and played drums in the studio for the TV broadcast popularly known as “The ’68 Comeback Special.”

Blaine also played on an Elvis song that became a hit twice. “A Little Less Conversation” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1968 as part of the soundtrack to the film “Live a Little, Love a Little.” A 2002 remix by Junkie XL also cracked the Hot 100.

Blaine, born in Massachusetts in 1929, started drumming at the age of 7, making his own sticks from the backrests of kitchen chairs, The Washington Post noted in a 1987 profile.

He toured with various musicians after serving in Korea, then became a session musician in the early years of rock, even though studio execs dismissed it as “loud, filthy, unsophisticated music,” he told the Post.

“I told them to get with it, it was the new sound,” he said.

Blaine told Music Radar in 2011 that working with so many luminaries ― and on so many hits ― didn’t seem so unusual at the time:

“Funny thing is, we had no idea that what we were doing was groundbreaking or revolutionary. Doing a TV show in the morning, a Beach Boys track or a Phil Spector session in the afternoon, then working with Frank Sinatra or Simon & Garfunkel after that ― that was normal to us. We were working musicians, playing great music. We got the job done, and we made a hell of a lot of money doing it.”

Blaine was married and divorced five times, according to Variety. AP said he is survived by daughter Michelle and seven grandchildren.

Musicians and fans alike honored Blaine on social media:

I’m so sad, I don’t know what to say. Hal Blaine was such a great musician and friend that I can’t put it into words. Hal taught me a lot, and he had so much to do with our success - he was the greatest drummer ever. We also laughed an awful lot. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/vLOX3RIKc6 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 11, 2019

God bless Hal Blaine peace and love to all his family Goodbye Hal an incredible musician. 😎✌️🌟❤️☮️ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 12, 2019

A tremendous loss. I was fortunate enough to record with him one time; the same session I met @benchten. Farewell Hal Blaine, and thanks for the great music. https://t.co/H5eH0A6VoM — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) March 12, 2019

Today I regrettably have to say goodbye to Hal, and thank him for the magic he put on all our Ronettes recordings... and so many others throughout his incredible career. Thank you Hal. Love forever, Ronnie — Ronnie Spector (@RonnieSpectorGS) March 12, 2019

25 Months ago Hal Blaine and I made music for the last time together at the NAMM Convention. https://t.co/ua8p7U1zh9 — Ronnie Spector (@RonnieSpectorGS) March 12, 2019

Our condolences to the family of #HalBlaine, drummer extraordinaire in the Wrecking Crew who played on many Beach Boys tracks, including "Good Vibrations," "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda" & more. Love and mercy x https://t.co/SV3SCnWZ9j — The Beach Boys (@TheBeachBoys) March 11, 2019

I am deeply saddened about the passing of drummer, Hal Blaine. Hal played drums on the soundtrack of our lives for many of us... Worth reading: An Interview with Hal Blaine | Modern Drummer Magazine https://t.co/1FWoi0bOw2 — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) March 12, 2019

R.I.P. Hal Blaine, the phenomenal drummer of The Wrecking Crew who probably played on half of the hit records of🙁🙏🥁 the 60's. — Eric Carmen (@RealEricCarmen) March 12, 2019

Oh man. The greatest. Eric is right. He is half our history. I just got a joke in the mail from him like a month ago. RIP brother. https://t.co/fOnKOVJsM6 — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) March 12, 2019

Hal Blaine is indescribable. His contributions to rock and soul music is as sacred as it gets. RIP https://t.co/dNhsDGyNpQ — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) March 12, 2019

Legendary...Such a loss...such an unbelievable career...Thank You, Mr Blaine...XX



Drumming legend Hal Blaine dies at age 90 https://t.co/TEQm1MnQlD — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) March 12, 2019

RIP Hal Blaine.

There will never be another...

Google the hits he played on !! — Steve Lukather (@stevelukather) March 11, 2019

Rest In Peace Hal Blaine... One of the greatest drummers of all time. If you have listened to music you have heard his wonderful drumming. pic.twitter.com/wkycjgY5qe — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) March 12, 2019

Saddenned to learn of Hal Blaine's passing today. As a member of the Wrecking Crew with Glen, Hal played on "Galveston," "Dreams Of The Everyday Housewife," and "Where's The Playground Susie" to name a few. RIP Hal. https://t.co/1YlpLK9T8j pic.twitter.com/z7xmAGO8jM — Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) March 12, 2019

Whether you know it or not, #HalBlaine is one of your favorite drummers. So glad we got to honor Hal with a @RecordingAcad Lifetime Achievement Award last year with the help of @HerbAlpert. If you loved The Wrecking Crew like I did, you feel little wrecked today. #RIPHalBlaine pic.twitter.com/HHv1pncCNP — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) March 11, 2019

You definitely know the music....even if you weren’t familiar with his name. Soundtrack of a generation! R.I.P. #HalBlaine — The Fixx (@FixxOnline) March 12, 2019

RIP Hal Blaine. Him talking about recording the Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" is, of course, fascinating. https://t.co/vYVpn1t3KB — Annie Zaleski (@anniezaleski) March 11, 2019

Hal Blaine, Session Drummer on Beach Boys’ ‘Pet Sounds,’ Dead at 90 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/RoZmij16bt — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 12, 2019

RIP Hal Blaine. Trust me, you loved his work. — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) March 11, 2019

RIP the great Hal Blaine, who played on every single great song from the 1960s you can think of. He played on everything from "Pet Sounds" to the 1974 Roxy "Rocky Horror" cast album. pic.twitter.com/Sk27K4iCKH — Andy Ross (@ThatAndyRoss) March 11, 2019

RIP Hal Blaine, who your favorite drummers stole from shamelessly & yet never came close — Caryn Rose (@carynrose) March 11, 2019

More importantly, Hal Blaine was the most influential, important, and omnipresent drummer no one’s ever heard of and a true master. RIP. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) March 11, 2019

For what I'm into Hal Blaine was probably the greatest drummer of all time. In '93 I mailed him my copy of his autobiography in hopes he'd sign it. He sent it back so fast it made my head spin. A genuine good guy. This is my favorite performance of his: https://t.co/KOg34xyODG — Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) March 11, 2019

An anonymous session player who will be remembered forever. Rest In Peace, Hal Blaine. https://t.co/9Mj6eVh8Tf — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) March 11, 2019