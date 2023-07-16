Halle Bailey’s Fans React To Boyfriend DDG Seemingly Dissing Her In New Song

Twitter users are slamming rapper DDG after he seemingly called out his girlfriend, actor Halle Bailey, in a new song.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., known professionally as DDG, appears to shade the “Little Mermaid” star in his song “Famous,” which was released over the weekend. In it, he raps about feeling “insecure” about her having a male co-star, seemingly referring to the Disney film.

At one point in the song, the rapper alludes to Bailey locking lips with her co-star, Jonah Hauer-King: “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a fuck if that shit for promo / I don’t wanna see this shit no more.”

After the song dropped, a number of Twitter users reacted to the song, with many of them blasting DDG for trying to “ruin” Bailey’s career.

did ddg really just admit in his song that he’s abusing his platform to ruin halle’s career omg??!:&:&/ — j4de (@b4bystargirl) July 14, 2023

DDG shading Halle in that song is really grinding my gears, because what is wrong with him?! pic.twitter.com/ogLoIE6dN2 — dru kujo 🔜 dreamcon (@druskiiiiiiii) July 14, 2023

I love me some Halle and I want to see so much for her, but DDG is making it increasingly hard to believe that he fits into that picture with these embarrassing antics. It’s ‘The Little Mermaid’.. you didn’t know she kisses the prince? pic.twitter.com/Eh8iGm25vC — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 15, 2023

That DDG song does not sit right with me. Chile be happy you pulled that girl and keep it pushing — Bougie Lil Princess ✨ (@ambersambiance) July 16, 2023

I know…DDG didn’t just admit to sabotaging Halle career in a SONG. Cause he insecure. — ghetto gatsby (@_realldej) July 14, 2023

Ddg still posting pictures of him and Halle after making that song about her is crazy. pic.twitter.com/KxyDaWfTvb — 🤎🏽 (@xcited_20) July 15, 2023

Others on Twitter seemed to side with the rapper, even suggesting that Bailey must have heard the song before its release.

I’m sure Halle Bailey heard DDG song before any of us. — Rose TheArtist (@rosethaaartist) July 16, 2023

Am I the only one who thinks ddg was venting and just putting it in the music… is the situation more bad because folks think so highly of Halle? — Olivia Knope (@NoeyG__) July 15, 2023

Elsewhere in the song, DDG appears to unleash his feelings about Bailey holding hands with Hauer-King during the U.K. premiere of their movie, crooning: “Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no.”

The “Impatient” musician also seemingly addresses his feelings about the former YouTube performer’s rising stardom in the song’s chorus.

“Fall in love, I hate that shit / Knockin’ me off my grind, I can’t fuck with relationships / I ain’t even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch / I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic shit / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous bitch,” he raps.

The couple first sparked rumors about their romance in January 2022 after they were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Two months later, DDG made their relationship Instagram official.

In May, Bailey addressed concerns from fans about the pair’s controversial relationship.

“It’s really funny how people look at you [as] still being this young girl, still being this innocent, untouchable thing,” Bailey told Glamour. “I appreciate that, as I venture into adulthood, I’m able to make my own decisions.”