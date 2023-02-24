'Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Doesn't Have Time For Those Racist Remarks

Actor Halle Bailey said she was too happy to see “any of the negativity” following the 2019 announcement about her lead role in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

The Grammy-nominated entertainer, in a cover story for The Face, reflected on her feelings about the role of Ariel ahead of the film’s release in May.

Bailey has been subjected to racist remarks –– including the hashtag #NotMyAriel – following the announcement and is one of two Black actors to be cast as a Disney princess (the other being Anika Noni Rose’s voice role as Tiana in “The Princess and The Frog”).

The Ariel actor told The Face that it’s important for Black people to see themselves in characters and reflected on advice that Beyoncé gave her and her sister Chlöe after they signed to Queen B’s Parkwood Entertainment.

“As a Black person, you just expect it and it’s not really a shock anymore,” said Bailey about the racist backlash.

“When [Chlöe and I] first signed to Parkwood, B was always like: ‘I never read my comments. Don’t ever read the comments.’ Honestly, when the teaser came out, I was at the D23 Expo [the biggest Disney fan event] and I was so happy. I didn’t see any of the negativity.”

Bailey, whose role has also brought delight to young Black girls’ faces, said she was “crying all night for two days” after her loved ones sent videos of fans’ reactions to her phone.

“It makes me feel more grateful for where I am,” Bailey added.

Bailey has frequently celebrated words of encouragement about her role and told E! News in November that she doesn’t feel pressure anymore about starring as the iconic mermaid character.

“I think that before I started filming, I did feel some nerves naturally because the film is so important to so many people,” said Bailey, who added that support from her friends and family has helped keep her cool through it all.

“I just lean on them and I know that I just give it my 100 percent. I did my best, that’s all I can do. I’m just really grateful to see it all play out.”