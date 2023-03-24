What's Hot

the little mermaid

Halle Bailey's Sweet Moment With A Young 'Little Mermaid' Fan Will Make You Teary

Adorable.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Halle Bailey is taking her princess duties off-screen — and onto dry land.

On Thursday, the star of Disney’s upcoming “Little Mermaid” film shared a video to Instagram of her encounter with a young fan at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Bailey, who plays Ariel in the live-action remake, can be seen in the clip holding the little girl, who adorably hugs the actor tight. Someone out of frame can be heard saying, “Ariel’s her favorite.”

The actor gushes over the child as the video continues, calling her “so beautiful and sweet.” (Check out the cute moment here.)

Bailey later tweeted about her exchange with the little one, saying, “she made my whole day.”

Bailey was visiting the resort as part of a program called Disney Dreamers Academy, which aims to give high school students the opportunity to prepare for their future careers. This week, she was named as a celebrity ambassador for the initiative.

The actor recently discussed what it was like preparing for the “Little Mermaid” role, telling Edition magazine in a Monday article that some days she spent 13 hours filming in the water.

“I pushed myself as far as I’ve ever pushed myself in life,” she said.

“The Little Mermaid” is due out May 26.

