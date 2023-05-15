What's Hot

Democratic Primary Heats Up In Rep. George Santos’ Seat

Joe Scarborough Gleefully Mocks James Comer For Losing Informant In Biden Probe

Tax Prep Company Intuit Ramps Up Lobbying Ahead Of Free File Fight

Al Roker Says His Recent Knee Surgery Was 'A Little More Complicated' This Time Around

Former GOP Rep. Goes Low In Trashing Trump-Biden Rematch For 2024

Riley Keough Pays Tribute To 'Loving Mama' Lisa Marie Presley On Mother's Day

Chuck Todd Points Out Why Republicans 'Haven't Figured Out How To Take On' Trump

Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

This New True-Crime Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

College Player Avoids Tag With WTF Superman Move

7 Chic And Affordable Outdoor Rugs You Can Buy At Target

Entertainmentdisneythe little mermaidHalle Bailey

Halle Bailey Mesmerizes With First Live Performance Of 'Part Of Your World'

The star of the live-action "Little Mermaid" appeared before Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle for a jaw-dropping rendition of the classic song.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Halle Bailey continues to happily embrace her role as Disney’s newest princess.

The star of the hotly anticipated “Little Mermaid” live-action remake appeared on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” to perform the classic song “Part of Your World” in front of a live audience for the first time.

Bailey certainly looked the part in a floor-length blue gown designed by Michael Fausto. Fittingly, she sang the song while standing in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle, which featured animated projections of tropical fish and other sea creatures.

Watch Bailey perform “Part of Your World” below.

As stunning as Bailey’s “Part of Your World” performance looks and sounds, however, the actual conditions in which filming took place were a bit less than magical.

“Singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke,” Bailey quipped on Twitter late Sunday, “but we did it! only 11 more days until you all can watch the film.”

Due in theaters next week, the new “Little Mermaid” also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Ariel’s human love interest, and Javier Bardem as her stern father, King Triton. Much of the early buzz on the film, however, has centered on Melissa McCarthy’s diva-licious turn as sea witch Ursula.

"Singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke," Bailey quipped on Twitter of her Disneyland performance.
"Singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke," Bailey quipped on Twitter of her Disneyland performance.
Eric McCandless via Getty Images

In an interview with Deadline last week, Bailey said she hoped the cultural impact of a Black actor portraying Ariel would outweigh any early backlash news of her casting received.

“It means the world to me, especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves,” she said. “I am just honored to be a part of this and be one of the princesses now because for me it was Brandy as Cinderella and then Anika [Noni] Rose as Princess Tiana. So the fact that I am getting to continue this and live on this legacy is really exciting and I’m just grateful.”

Go To Homepage
Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close