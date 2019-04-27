Halle Berry Says She 'Broke 3 Ribs' While Training For 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

Halle Berry has recently shared some of what it was like preparing for her role in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ― and apparently her training got pretty intense.

The Academy Award-winning actress told Extra in an interview published Friday that she got injured while “rehearsing” for the film, revealing that she didn’t want to “disappoint” Keanu Reeves﻿, who plays the titular character in the film series.

Berry said it was “amazing” working alongside Reeves, though the notion of working with him was “terrifying” at first, “because he’s so damn good.”

“I wanted to be on the same level with him, I didn’t want to disappoint him,” she said.

Berry later revealed that she broke “three ribs” while “rehearsing” for the film.

“You know what, it’s like a badge of honor for me,” she said. “I don’t know how it happened. Really, we don’t know.”

The first “John Wick” film premiered in 2014, and “Chapter 3,” directed by Chad Stahelski, is slated to hit theaters next month.

Berry told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that she had long been a fan of the action series, and that training for the film “was the hardest thing [I’ve] ever done in my entire life.”

The “X-Men” actress shared praise for Stahelski, who she said supported her through her healing process during the filming of the “John Wick” sequel.

“What made me most happy, is I thought when that happened, I thought, ‘OK, I’m out of the movie, they’re going to replace me,’ because you know the show has to go on,” she said, adding that production was pushed back as the crew waited for her to heal.

“When I came back I actually felt better,” Berry said.