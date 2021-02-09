Halle Berry Schools Troll Who Says She 'Can't Keep A Man'

Halle Berry received plenty of reactions this week after she posted a provocative message to men on Instagram. But one commenter really got the “Catwoman” star to pounce.

In response to Berry’s “Women don’t owe you shit” in large lettering, the Instagram user sniped: “Says the woman who can’t keep a man.”

“Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz ... I don’t,” the Oscar winner clapped back, perhaps making that person die another day.

The conversation heated up elsewhere, too, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Geesh Halle, had some trouble with men in your life??” another wrote. “Nope,” she responded. “They had trouble with me.”

Berry also fielded a note from a commenter who blamed her for failing to maintain relationships. “Who said I wanted to keep them?” she wrote. “I’m all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”