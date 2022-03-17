Halle Berry Shares Sweet Photo With Daughter Nahla To Celebrate Her 14th Birthday

Halle Berry celebrated her daughter Nahla’s 14th birthday in a sweet way.

“14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an ‘Earth Angel’ and I named her Nahla Ariela!” the actor captioned an Instagram photo of her and her daughter walking along a beach at sunset. “Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time! Happy Birthday, Nahla boo!”

Berry, who also has an 8-year-old son named Maceo, rarely posts photos of her children on social media.

In October, Berry marked Maceo’s birthday by sharing a photo of him wearing a hat that covered his eyes. “Happy Birthday THUNDER!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Halle Berry and her daughter, Nahla, attend "Gabba Gabba! Live!: Get The Sillies Out!" in Los Angeles in 2012. via Associated Press

The Oscar winner has talked openly about motherhood and what it’s like raising her two kids.

In an interview with Women’s Health published in November, she shared that she sometimes feels as if she “should’ve done better” by her kids, but that she has realized that self-care and being “fundamentally happy” helps her parenting. She added that her loving relationship with musician Van Hunt, whom she announced she was dating in September 2020, has helped her become a “much better mother.”

Berry also said that she often tells her kids to use their voices and know that they “have a right to be heard.”