Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo Of Teenage Daughter Nahla On Her Birthday

Halle Berry recently celebrated her teenage daughter’s birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner posted a slideshow of photos of her daughter, Nahla, who turned 15 on March 16. The actor, also mom to 9-year-old son Maceo, rarely posts pictures of her children.

“One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you, sweet angel.”

Advertisement

Berry shares Nahla with model Gabriel Aubry and Maceo with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

The actor gave fans a glimpse of Nahla last year on her 14th birthday, writing on Instagram at the time that her daughter was an “Earth Angel.”

Halle Berry daughter Nahla Aubry at "Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: Get The Sillies Out!" performance on Nov. 23, 2012 in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

Berry was recently part of a history-making Oscars moment last week when she helped present the 2023 Oscars Best Actress award to Michelle Yeoh for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Yeoh became the first Asian actor to win the award in that category. Berry had, notably up until then, been the only woman of color to have won that award. She made history by becoming the first Black Best Actress winner at the 2002 Oscars for her role in “Monster’s Ball.”