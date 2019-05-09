Former James Bond femme fatale Halle Berry has strong feelings about who should play the next incarnation of the superspy.

Berry played Jinx Johnson in 2002’s “Die Another Day” opposite Pierce Brosnan.

She appeared on the “Today” show Wednesday to reveal which actors she thinks should tackle the role after Daniel Craig.

Berry first suggested that producers take a chance with the role.

“A woman!” she said, quickly adding: “No, just kidding. Queen Latifah!”

Berry then picked two other actors she thought might fit the Bond bill.

“Who should take it? I’d want to see Hugh Jackman or Idris Elba,” she said, emphasizing a preference for Elba. “I would go for him.”