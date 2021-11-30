Halle Berry Inks Multi-Picture Partnership Deal With Netflix

Halle Berry has signed a multi-picture feature film creative partnership with Netflix.

The Oscar winner will star in and produce new films for Netflix as part of the deal, the streaming service said in an announcement on Tuesday. The news comes on the heels of her directorial debut for her new film “Bruised,” which premiered on Netflix on Nov. 24. Berry also stars in the film.

Advertisement

“Bruised” became the company’s No. 1 film of the week in the U.S. last week, Netflix said. In the movie, Berry plays mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice, who returns to the ring as she seeks redemption both in the sport and in her personal life.

Halle Berry at Netflix's “Bruised” screening at The Roxy in New York City on Nov. 19, 2021. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Berry celebrated her experience working with Netflix for “Bruised,” calling the film a “labor of love.”

“The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with,” she said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Berry has talked about the intense training she underwent while filming, telling Entertainment Weekly in August that she broke two of her ribs in the process.

Advertisement

The actor chose not to halt production over her injuries, telling EW: “ ... Because it was an independent movie, we didn’t have a big budget. The director in me said, ‘I didn’t come this far and work this hard to go home.’”

Berry is also set to star in two upcoming Netflix films: “The Mothership” and “Our Man From Jersey.”