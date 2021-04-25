Halle Berry Debuts New Bob On Oscars Red Carpet

Halle Berry, who memorably rocked trendsetting short haircuts in the 1990s, arrived to the 2021 Oscars with a new ’do.

The Oscar winner showed off a new bob haircut with bangs, and stunned in a strapless pink-toned gown that featured a bow.

Berry teased the haircut by posting a photo of her hair chopped off on her Instagram Stories earlier in the evening.

Pool via Getty Images Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Pool via Getty Images Halle Berry at the Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles.

Berry attended the ceremony with her Grammy-winning musician boyfriend, Van Hunt.

Hunt gushed over Berry in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, telling the publication that the actor has “improved every aspect” of his life.

Pool via Getty Images Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Berry memorably made history at the 2002 Oscars, when she became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “Monster’s Ball.”