Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From Choking With The Heimlich

Halle Berry can laugh about it now.

The Oscar-winning star visited “The Tonight Show” on virtual chat Tuesday and shared an anecdote about the time James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking. (Fast forward to 9:35 above.)

Berry was recounting an intense fight scene in her new MMA movie “Bruised” when host Jimmy Fallon asked if she had ever done an embarrassing action sequence.

That jogged Berry’s memory about a seduction scene gone awry in “Die Another Day,” the 2002 Bond movie with Brosnan.

Berry said she was supposed to be “all sexy and try to seduce him with a fig and then I end up choking on it.”

“He had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy,” she added.

Fallon remarked that “you never see that in a James Bond movie.”

“You should have seen it,” Berry replied. “James Bond (Brosnan) knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me. He will always one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry at the London premiere of "Die Another Day."

Brosnan previously recalled that he made a joke as they were shooting the scene and Berry “started laughing and then she gagged.”

“Suddenly there was no sound coming out,” he said. “I banged her on the back, then began putting my arms around her to do the Heimlich.”

Nice work, 007.