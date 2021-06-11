Halle Berry Talks Being Name-Dropped In Songs: I'm 'Flattered' I'm Still Remembered

Halle Berry has been referenced in so many songs she can’t pick a favorite.

The Oscar winner resurfaced a 2019 clip on Twitter on Wednesday, where she discussed being name-dropped in songs, during an appearance on the popular YouTube series, “Hot Ones.”

When asked by host Sean Evans — who said Berry is “probably the most referenced actress in the history of hip-hop” — if the actor had a favorite mention, Berry compared the references to having children.

“I think of these references like my children in a way,” she said with a laugh. “There’s no way I could pick one, I love all these artists, I’m always flattered when any one of them include me, and that they still remember me.”

“To pick one, would be like picking my daughter or my son — you know, I love them all,” added Berry, who’s mom to daughter Nahla and son Maceo.

Berry tweeted on Wednesday that she always gets asked that question, so her answer from the “Hot Ones” episode should make it clear she doesn’t play favorites.

OK, I always get asked which rap song reference is my favorite… here is my answer. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/3iMye6Maxe — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 9, 2021

As Evans noted at the time, Berry has been referenced in a slew of rap songs by artists, including Jay-Z, Nas, Kanye West and OutKast.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon told Berry in 2019 that she had been referenced in over 100 songs.

But the admiration for Berry goes beyond song lyrics.

Fallon also pointed out that the Los Angeles Rams had apparently named a play after the “Catwoman” actor.

Berry was aware of the play herself, in 2018 she responded to a tweet that featured a clip of a NFL game, in which you can hear Rams quarterback Jared Goff yell, “Halle Berry!”

“Hold up. @JaredGoff16 @RamsNFL- What is a “Halle Berry”??” she tweeted at the time.

“It’s my favorite play ever,” he responded.