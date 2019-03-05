Topless Halle Berry Shows Off A Really Big Back Tattoo

Actress Halle Berry just revealed her latest spine-tingler, but it isn’t a movie.

It’s a tattoo down her back and it’s quite prominent.

The Oscar-winning actress showed off the artful addition on Instagram Monday, writing, “Who says I’m not a mermaid.”

HuffPost reached out to Berry’s rep about the vine-looking (seaweed?) design to find out if the tattoo is permanent or perhaps for a role.

The provocative pic shows the “Kidnap” star and “X-Men” alum holding a frying pan over the stove in one hand and an egg overhead in the other.

And it had followers scrambling for their responses. Several complimented the star on the tat, while others joked about the setting of the photo.

“Nice stove,” one commenter wrote.

“Maybe you aren’t a mermaid but that is a beautiful egg,” cracked another.