Halle Berry is suddenly into big tattoos.

The star of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” recently posted a viral pic of herself topless with a vine tat running down her back. She was frying eggs and fans cracked plenty of jokes.

On Thursday’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (see below), the 52-year-old Oscar-winner hinted there will be more such moments to come.

She said the previous tattoo was a temporary one for a new movie as she tries to determine which design will “fit best for my character.” We’re guessing it’s for the upcoming mixed martial arts film that Berry is also directing, “Bruised.”

“You’ll see me in the months ahead in the many different tattoos that I’m trying out,” she said.

In other words, she may have to break a few eggs.