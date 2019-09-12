Halle Berry Laughs Off Troll Who Insulted Her Hands Like A Champ

Halle Berry said she wasn’t surprised that someone looking at a delicate picture of a butterfly she posted on Instagram found something about her to criticize.

The “X-Men” actor posted a closeup photo of a butterfly resting on her fingers on her social media account Tuesday. “Today I was touched by an angel,” she wrote in the caption, and added the hashtag #SpiritAnimal.

Many fans loved the shot, writing comments like, “Butterflies love Halle and so do I” and, “You attract what you are.”

But one follower decided to remark about something else: Berry’s hands.

“The hands of a construction worker,” wrote the person, living up to the Instagram username “cold_calculated,” along with an emoji of a construction worker.

Berry responded with three laughing emojis and a hearty dose of self-deprecation.

“I knew somebody was gonna crack on the [hands],” she wrote.

CSL/HuffPost

Berry, whose acting and action movie chops prove she needn’t make apologies for anything, seems to be sticking to mellow activities like interacting with nature since revealing in April that she broke three ribs training for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

Berry said she was training so hard because she “wanted to be on the same level” with her co-star, Keanu Reeves, and “didn’t want to disappoint him.”

“You know what, it’s like a badge of honor for me,” she told “Extra” of the mishap. “I don’t know how it happened. Really, we don’t know.” Berry clearly adores her co-star. She attended the imprint ceremony memorializing Reeves at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in May. “A huge congratulations to my #WorkCrushWednesday & @johnwickmovie partner in crime #KeanuReeves for being immortalized today in front of Hollywood’s Chinese Theater,” she wrote in a sweet Instagram, alongside a photo of the actor smiling for the camera. “A well deserved honor for one of the hardest working actors I’ve ever met!!”