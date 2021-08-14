Halle Berry Gets Sweet Serenade From Boyfriend Van Hunt For 55th Birthday

Halle Berry celebrated her 55th birthday with some sweet tunes.

The Oscar winner posted a video of herself on Instagram Saturday, riding in the passenger seat of a car as music sung by her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, plays in the background.

“After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling!”

“Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade,” she added.

Berry and Hunt have publicly celebrated their love before.

Hunt told Entertainment Tonight in March that his relationship with Berry has “improved every aspect” of his life. The two publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram last September.

Pool via Getty Images Van Hunt and Halle Berry at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Hunt also celebrated Berry’s birthday on Instagram, posting a photo of a burning candle on Saturday.

“Wax, [never] wane. love’s aflame,” he wrote. “Happiest of double5’s to u, Suga.”

Berry responded to the note in the comments section of the post.

“Love you, big daddy,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.