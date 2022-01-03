Halle Berry Sets Record Straight About Marrying Van Hunt After New Year's Day Joke

Halle Berry appears to have treated New Year’s Day like it was April Fools’ Day.

The Oscar winner shared an Instagram post on Sunday explaining that she had not married her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt — adding clarity to a post from Jan. 1 that she’d apparently published in good fun.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun!” she wrote. “People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts!”

The confusion about Berry’s marital status began on Saturday, when the actor shared a post with two photos. The first photo showed her and Hunt kissing next to what appeared to be an altar with an accompanying caption that read, “well... IT’S OFFICIAL!” The next photo showed the couple smiling with a text overlay that read, “It’s 2022!”

The second photo was intended to reveal that the first picture was just a joke, and that it was “official” that it was a new year.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry at an event in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2021. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

But friends didn’t catch on, and people left a slew of celebratory messages in the comments section.

“Wow!!!!” wrote The Roots’ drummer, Questlove.

“Blessings, Queen! Wonderfulllll!!!!” wrote filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

“Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote.

Hunt poked fun at the nuptials mixup with a cheeky Instagram post on Sunday. He captioned a picture of Berry hanging over the edge of an infinity pool with the words: “Me after finding out I’m not really married to Halle Berry.”

Berry and Hunt have openly discussed their love since publicly confirming their relationship in September 2020.

The actor told Women’s Health in November that being with Hunt made her feel “fulfilled,” and that he had made her a “much better mother.”