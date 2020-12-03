Home & Living

55 Funny Tweets About Hallmark Christmas Movies

"House Hunters and a Hallmark Christmas movie. The only two places where a reindeer groomer is independently wealthy."

The holiday season is a time for festive decorations, seasonal songs, delicious eggnog and, of course, tremendously cheesy and formulaic Christmas movies from the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark movies have a dedicated following of fans who genuinely love ― or love to hate ― these tales of lonely innkeepers, corporate women who’ve given up on romance, widowed Christmas tree farmers and more. Many Hallmark viewers also love to tweet about the comfortingly familiar films.

We’ve rounded up 55 funny and all-too-real tweets about Hallmark holiday movies. Enjoy!

