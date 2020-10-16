HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
As a spooky time known for black cats and werewolves, Halloween is a holiday perfect for pets — and who doesn’t love seeing their pets in a fun costume?
This season has been a little different from Octobers past, but Halloween is not fully canceled. You may still want to dress up your fur baby for a Zoom costume party, a socially distant walk around the neighborhood or a spooky photoshoot at home.
Last year’s most “pup-ular” Halloween costumes were inspired by “Stranger Things” and superheroes. This year we’re anticipating seeing plenty of “Tiger King” and “Star Wars” costumes, like this tiger onesie or this Baby Yoda ears headband. If your feline friends often feel left out of the festivities, don’t worry — there are more and more cat Halloween costumes available every year, like this kitty pirate costume.
If your pet isn’t comfortable wearing a whole outfit, or is very active and bound wriggle out of it, you might keep things simple with a headband or snood.
So you can spend less time searching and more time snuggling with your pet, we’ve found 20 Halloween pet costumes for dogs and cats of all sizes.
Take a look below: