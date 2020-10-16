HuffPost Finds

Halloween 2020 Pet Costumes For Dogs And Cats

We found the funniest Halloween costumes for dogs and cats from Chewy, Petco, Target, Amazon, Etsy and more.

As a spooky time known for black cats and werewolves, Halloween is a holiday perfect for pets — and who doesn’t love seeing their pets in a fun costume?

This season has been a little different from Octobers past, but Halloween is not fully canceled. You may still want to dress up your fur baby for a Zoom costume party, a socially distant walk around the neighborhood or a spooky photoshoot at home.

Last year’s most “pup-ular” Halloween costumes were inspired by “Stranger Things” and superheroes. This year we’re anticipating seeing plenty of “Tiger King” and “Star Wars” costumes, like this tiger onesie or this Baby Yoda ears headband. If your feline friends often feel left out of the festivities, don’t worry — there are more and more cat Halloween costumes available every year, like this kitty pirate costume.

If your pet isn’t comfortable wearing a whole outfit, or is very active and bound wriggle out of it, you might keep things simple with a headband or snood.

So you can spend less time searching and more time snuggling with your pet, we’ve found 20 Halloween pet costumes for dogs and cats of all sizes.

Take a look below:

Because your pet is the only thing cuter than Baby Yoda
Chewy
Get this Rubie's Costume Company Yoda Ears Dog & Cat Costume for $5 at Chewy. It's available in S/M and M/L sizes with an elastic strap under the chin so it won't slide off.
To go with your 'Tiger King' costume
Walmart
Get this Tiger costume for $19 at Walmart. It's available in sizes XS-L and has a cozy little hood with ears.
"I am Groot"
Petco
Get this Bootique Marvel Groot Cat Costume for $8 (normally $12) at Petco. It's one-size-fits-all and has a Velcro strap so it stays put.
"I'm gonna take my dog to the Old Town Road"
Amazon
Get this NACOCO Cowboy Rider Dog Costume for $13 (normally $25) at Amazon. It's available in sizes XS-L and has an adjustable strap.
Guac is extra but so is your pet
Chewy
Get this Frisco Avocado Dog & Cat Costume for $15 at Chewy. It's available in size extra-extra-large and has a hook and loop strap.
Ahoy matey
Amazon
Get this Idepet Pirate Costume for $11 at Amazon. It's available in sizes medium, large and extra-large, and features an adorable pirate hat.
"Baby shark do do do do do"
Amazon
Get this Mogoko Pet Shark Costume for $15 at Amazon. It's available in six different sizes according to neck and chest.
Let's taco
Petco
Get this Bootique Tasty Taco Dog Costume for $15 (normally $21) at Petco. It's available in sizes XXS-3X and a hook and loop strap.
The peanut butter to your jelly
Etsy
Get this Peanut Butter and Jelly Couples Costume for Cats for $17 at Etsy. It's one-size-fits-all.
"Why so serious?"
Petco
Get this Bootique DC Joker Dog Costume for $8 (normally $12) at Petco. It's available in sizes XS-XL and features a green wig.
Under the sea
Target
Get this Mermaid Halloween Costume for $13 at Target. It's available in sizes XS-XL and has a crown.
For the kitty who can be a little crabby
Target
Get this Crab Hat Cat Costume for $6 at Target. It's one-size-fits-all and has a Velcro strap.
It's a rainbow-wow
Target
Get this Rainbow with Clouds Halloween Pet Costume for $13 at Target. It's available in sizes XS-XL and has a Velcro strap.
When you've already found "your lobster"
Etsy
Get this Lobster Dog Costume for $30 at Etsy. It's available in sizes XS-XL and has a hood.
"You're gonna hear me roarrr"
Amazon
Get this OMG Adorables Lion Mane Costume for Cat for $13 at Amazon. It's available in sizes small and large, and fits snuggly around your feline's face.
This bed ain't big enough for the two of us
Chewy
Get this Frisco Front Walking Cowboy Dog & Cat Costume for $17 at Chewy. It's available in size extra-large and has a cute cowboy hat.
"We all float down here"
Chewy
Get this Rubie's Costume Company Penny Wise Dog & Cat Costume for $14 (normally $26) at Chewy. It's available in sizes S-XL and has a cute wig.
"May the wag be with you"
Target
Get this Star Wars Darth Vader Dog Costume for $16 at Target. It's available in size medium and has a headpiece.
Oh the horror
Etsy
Get this Zombie Horror Bloody Hairband for $9 at Etsy. It's available in one-size-fits-all and comes in hammer, saw and more styles.
You've got tail
USPS
Get this U.S. Mail Carrier Dog Costume for $18 at USPS. It's available in sizes medium and large, and the box is attached via Velcro.
